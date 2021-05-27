Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Summer Safety Tips for Your Pet

Daily Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) From heat waves to fireworks, summer can take a toll on pets’ emotional and physical wellness. According to some pet experts, the heart of relief for a number of common seasonal pet woes is CBD. Here are some insights into how to use it, plus additional measures you can take for a safe, healthy summer with pets.

www.thedailytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Fur#Immune System#Aspca#Hip Joint Edibites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe During The Fourth Of July Holiday

Pretty soon neighborhoods all across the country will ring of the constant sounds of firecrackers and other types of fireworks. I for one am not a fan of the repetitive noise of them, but I know for all my pets it is an even bigger nightmare for them including the cats. Unfortunately, it is also a time when you see fliers and posts online abut lost pets that get spooked and run off. That is why it is so important to be proactive to help your pet get through this holiday.
EnvironmentPosted by
POPSUGAR

4 Essential Hurricane Safety Tips For Pet Owners

Hurricane season lasts from June to November, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting above-average storm activity in 2021. Of course, we think about how to prepare for a weather emergency for our families, stocking up on non-perishable food, water, and making sure to have batteries and flashlights on hand. But what about the safety of four-legged members of the household, and other family pets? Consider that in 2005, historic Hurricane Katrina left over 100,000 pets displaced according to the Louisiana SPCA. PetSmart's resident veterinarian and pet care expert, Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, told POPSUGAR, "It is common to overlook pets when preparing for an emergency, but taking a few simple steps to include your pets' needs in your family preparedness plan will help ensure they are comfortable and safe in the event of an emergency." Meanwhile, Susan Anderson, director of disaster response and national field response for ASPCA, told POPSUGAR, "As the ASPCA and other animal welfare organizations prepare for what's predicted to be another busy hurricane season, we can't stress enough how important it is to incorporate animals into disaster preparedness plans to keep families together and pets safe."
Petsorangeobserver.com

HEALTH MATTERS: How to protect your pet this summer

Pets are just as susceptible to summer dangers as we are. Here are our top five tips for ensuring they stay safe. For many, summertime means sunscreen, beach trips, popsicles, family vacations, water activities and time spent outdoors enjoying the warm weather. However, just as you take precautions to avoid...
Petssoutheastsun.com

4 Tips for Keeping Your Pet's Coat Healthy

(Family Features) Dogs and cats come in many shapes and sizes, and can have a range of different coats, from short-haired to long and smooth to curly or wire-haired. While every pet is unique in looks and personality, a main responsibility for all pet parents is to make sure their furry friends are in good health. A pet’s coat is an indicator of overall health, so keeping a close eye on your pet’s snuggle-worthy appearance is one way to continually gauge the well-being of your dog or cat.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Four tips to help your pet cope with you returning to work

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the past year, you may have endured the constant needs of attention and snack breaks from your co-worker, a.k.a. your pet. Begging for treats, insisting on belly rubs and maybe even sitting on your workspace. Now that companies are welcoming employees back into their building many pet owners are curious how their four-legged friend will do while they are away.
EnvironmentKCTV 5

Tips to keep your pets protected from this heat

We’re just a few days from summer, but it’s already feeling like it this morning. As we get ready for what’s expected to be the hottest day of the year, some organizations in the metro are making sure the community is protected.
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Tips For Keeping Your Pets Safe During Colorado Heat Wave

Colorado will see triple-digit temperatures through Friday, June 18. As we go through the week, it's important to keep an eye on your dogs and pets during this Excessive Heat Warning. “Think about how you’re feeling if you walk outside. That is what your dog’s feeling, multiplied by three,” Jonathan...
PetsTODAY.com

Untrained pandemic pups present dilemma for Americans

A few weeks ago, Jeffrey Davis decided his son’s dog is no longer welcome in his home. It’s not that the Utah resident doesn’t love dogs — he does. His yellow Lab, Cosmo, is a loyal running buddy and beloved family pet. But about six months into the pandemic, his...
Photographyanimalfair.com

Tips for Perfect Pet Pictures From Your Mobile Phone

Pet owners love to show off their pets, and what better way to do so than by taking pictures on their cell phones? Just because you are taking pictures with an iPhone or Blackberry, and not a fancy DSLR with intricate features and settings, doesn’t mean your photos can’t be great. Use these tips to get the best pictures of your pets that you possibly can.
Allentown, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

State fire commissioner offers safety tips for summer celebrations

ALLENTOWN – As millions of Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego joined local leaders and the Burn Prevention Network Thursday in encouraging residents to take the necessary steps to protect both their loved ones and property. "We say it every year because it's true; fireworks...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

What Are Chiggers & How To Soothe Your Dog's Skin After a Bite

Chiggers on your dog are an itchy little problem - Here's how to get rid of them fast!. If your dog suddenly starts incessantly itching after a long walk in the woods or long grasses, your pooch may be suffering from chigger bites. If you have ever dealt with chiggers, you know that for a tiny pest, they are a big problem for you and your pets.
Pet ServicesThe Conscious Cat

Dinovite: All Natural Supplements and Treats for Your Cat

Species-appropriate nutrition is the foundation for good health, but even the highest quality diet can benefit from supplementation. Dinovite supplements offer that extra boost of nutrients, vitamins and probiotics to promote a strong immune system, aid digestion, and support healthy skin and a shiny coat. About Dinovite. Dinovite is a...
ShoppingCourier-Express

Shopping for a new bed

I’ve read that a mattress should be replaced after seven to ten years of regular use. In spite of that advice, I’ve had the same Sleep Number bed for more than twenty years. It helped so much to be able to adjust the firmness throughout the night after hip replacement surgeries, and I’d been very happy with that bed through the years. Until lately.