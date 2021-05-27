Summer Safety Tips for Your Pet

Hurricane season lasts from June to November, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting above-average storm activity in 2021. Of course, we think about how to prepare for a weather emergency for our families, stocking up on non-perishable food, water, and making sure to have batteries and flashlights on hand. But what about the safety of four-legged members of the household, and other family pets? Consider that in 2005, historic Hurricane Katrina left over 100,000 pets displaced according to the Louisiana SPCA. PetSmart's resident veterinarian and pet care expert, Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, told POPSUGAR, "It is common to overlook pets when preparing for an emergency, but taking a few simple steps to include your pets' needs in your family preparedness plan will help ensure they are comfortable and safe in the event of an emergency." Meanwhile, Susan Anderson, director of disaster response and national field response for ASPCA, told POPSUGAR, "As the ASPCA and other animal welfare organizations prepare for what's predicted to be another busy hurricane season, we can't stress enough how important it is to incorporate animals into disaster preparedness plans to keep families together and pets safe."