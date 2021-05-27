Cancel
Letter: Taught not to hate

 2021-05-27

You’ve got to be carefully taught. It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear. You’ve got to be carefully taught. My great-grandfather was a conductor on the Underground Railroad. In my rural community in Nebraska there were no Black or brown people, but when someone objected to playing against Black players, my mother said firmly: Of course we will play against them; they are students. She worked in a restaurant, and when she saw another waitress ignoring a Black man, she took his order and served him.

