Letter: Taught not to hate

“A man will be imprisoned in a room with a door that’s unlocked and opens inwards; as long as it does not occur to him to pull rather than push it.”. It is now June of 2021 and even now, with the same argument that has been raging for over 40 years, people still believe the same lies; that blue is somehow antithetical to red and if you identify with one then you’re the enemy to the other. Sectarian divisions are now as bad in America as they are in Iraq. Politics is the new religion and it is one of hate. Ironically, the most devout to this religion are ones who claim their religion is one of love. They have abandoned their Christian values for the excitement of quarterly profits for oligarchs and the extreme and systemic poverty for the flimsy remnants of the middle and working classes.