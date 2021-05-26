THE RELIGION CORNER: Life Is Like the Seasons

“You cannot be lonely if you like the person you are alone with!” Dr. Wayne Dyer. Being alone versus being lonely! This past week my work took me to a place that could be seen as sad or unfair. I find myself in these places where I can choose to see the experience in many different ways, and it is why I love my work. I have been asked how do I do it, desire to be with people at end of life? I like to think of myself as a firefighter. When the flames are all around and everyone else is panicking, I put on my tools, equipment, and my passion and I run in while everyone else is running out. To heal and understand the burning down of our lives we must stand at the source, feel the heat, and process the fire and this is a solo journey. Being alone does not mean one must be lonely.