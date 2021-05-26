THE RELIGION CORNER: Life Is Like the Seasons
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born… — Ecclesiastes 3:3. Spring comes right after winter. It will come every year at the same time, it doesn’t switch places. It is the opportunity time — take advantage of springtime, you must do something with it. Learn what must be done during the springtime of your life. You must plant in the spring or beg in the fall when it is time to harvest. Plant in the spring, because winter is sure to come again. Life is short — don’t let days and seasons pass without you doing your work on yourself.www.washingtoninformer.com