Cell Phones

WhatsApp backtracks on new privacy policy in India after government demand

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the rest of the world will have to deal with the new privacy policy that WhatsApp has controversially enacted, folks in India will not be “punished” for not accepting the new terms. WhatsApp says that they are complying with the letter that the Indian government has sent them and will not limit users who will not accept the new policy. At least not yet. However, they will not totally withdraw it and will continue to remind people to click “Agree & Continue”.

