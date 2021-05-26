WhatsApp backtracks on new privacy policy in India after government demand

WhatsApp has been reminding people to accept its new privacy policy before May 15 for quite some time. However, the instant messaging app has now scrapped the deadline and stated that no account will be deleted for not accepting the new policy. “No account will be deleted and users will not lose any functionality on May 15 if they have not had a chance to accept the policy updates,” WhatsApp said in a blog post. But this does not mean that it won’t affect you. “Users will eventually have access to limited functionality in that case,” it said. Also, the Facebook-owned company will continue to send reminders to users who have not accepted the new policy in the weeks to come.