USB-C to deliver 240W power, enough to juice up gaming laptops

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new standard in USB Type-C power delivery means we would be able to power our gaming laptops and 4K display over USB-C with up to 240 watts. This is almost twice the power capacity of the currently available USB-C which tops out 100 watts. This upgrade to the USB-C standard in power delivery means users will eventually be able to plug the same USB-C cable to juice up the power-hungry machines such as gaming laptops at 240 watts.

