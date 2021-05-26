USB-C to deliver 240W power, enough to juice up gaming laptops
A new standard in USB Type-C power delivery means we would be able to power our gaming laptops and 4K display over USB-C with up to 240 watts. This is almost twice the power capacity of the currently available USB-C which tops out 100 watts. This upgrade to the USB-C standard in power delivery means users will eventually be able to plug the same USB-C cable to juice up the power-hungry machines such as gaming laptops at 240 watts.androidcommunity.com