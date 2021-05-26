USB-C to deliver 240W power, enough to juice up gaming laptops

HP has today introduced its latest gaming hardware and software designed for gamers with the powerful OMEN 16 and OMEN 17. Gaming continues to be an outlet for entertainment and connecting with friends. Two out of three people are spending more time watching videos and gaming than they did prior to the pandemic, with one in four gaming three to four hours more and almost one in five gaming six to ten hours more a week. HP’s next-generation gaming portfolio is designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers to be entertained, connected, and empowered to progress in their favourite games.