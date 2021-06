With the move to ARMv9, it is time to say goodbye to 32-bit designs as ARM plans to go all-in to 64-bit-only by 2023. To begin this transition, the company has introduced new CPU and GPU designs that will be found in high-end and mid-tier chipsets, and the most powerful is the Cortex-X1, the direct successor to the Cortex-X1. Let us take a closer look at what this upgrade offers, along with other designs the company has announced.