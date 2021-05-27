Interview: Marriott’s Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty and Partnerships tells us about their plans for India

In the third week of May 2021, Marriott Bonvoy offered one of its first post-pandemic offline events as a part of the Marriott Bonvoy Moments for the programme members. Marriott Bonvoy partnered with Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 to offer unique art experiences and exclusive access to Marriott Bonvoy members. In collaboration with the charitable organisation, The Plated Project, Marriott Bonvoy presented a series of artworks titled ‘A Memory of the Future’ to spotlight Hong Kong as a destination through its arts and culture, inspiring travel as recovery is on the horizon. These plates are also available for sale via The Plated Project website in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.