RBA to maintain OCR at 0.1% next Tuesday – Reuters poll

The Australian dollar has posted considerable losses on Tuesday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7681, down 0.39% on the day. The Australian dollar headed lower on Tuesday, in response to the RBA minutes from the policy meeting earlier in June. The minutes were decidedly dovish, as the RBA pledged its commitment to maintain interest rates close to zero for some time yet. Australia’s economy has recovered well, and the RBA is projecting that inflation in 2021 will rise above 3%. This is above the bank’s inflation target of 2-3%, but the bank has poured cold water on any speculation that high inflation will translate into tighter policy. Borrowing a page from the Federal Reserve’s playbook, the RBA says that it expects the surge in inflation to be temporary and expects inflation to quickly fall below its target.