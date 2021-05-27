Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RBA to maintain OCR at 0.1% next Tuesday – Reuters poll

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at a record low of 0.1% for the sixth straight meeting next Tuesday, the latest Reuters poll of 15 economists showed. “See no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA)...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocr#Rba#Reuters#Investment Decisions#Rba#Ocr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of England Maintains Key Rate; QE

The Bank of England kept its key interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, as widely expected, on Thursday. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Andrew Bailey unanimously decided to hold the benchmark rate at a record low of 0.1 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate...
EconomyUS News and World Report

BOJ Tankan to Show Manufacturers' Q2 Mood Improved: Reuters Poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Business confidence among Japan's large manufacturers likely improved in the second quarter thanks to a boost to exports and corporate profits from a global demand recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Other data next week is expected to show the Tokyo-area consumer price index (CPI) fell...
Businesswsau.com

Bank of England to look through temporary inflation rise: Reuters poll

LONDON (Reuters) – British inflation can rise above 3% before the Bank of England feels discomfort, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said the economy would expand faster than previously thought this quarter as more pandemic restrictions are lifted. The central bank has a 2% inflation target,...
Businessteletrader.com

Inflation pressures subdued - RBA's Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Phillip Lowe (pictured) said that the signs of a tightening labour market and inflation pressure remain "subdued," adding that wage increases will need to be higher in order to achieve sustainable inflation within the target range before 2024. "The Board wants to see the recent...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Australian dollar slips on dovish RBA

The Australian dollar has posted considerable losses on Tuesday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7681, down 0.39% on the day. The Australian dollar headed lower on Tuesday, in response to the RBA minutes from the policy meeting earlier in June. The minutes were decidedly dovish, as the RBA pledged its commitment to maintain interest rates close to zero for some time yet. Australia’s economy has recovered well, and the RBA is projecting that inflation in 2021 will rise above 3%. This is above the bank’s inflation target of 2-3%, but the bank has poured cold water on any speculation that high inflation will translate into tighter policy. Borrowing a page from the Federal Reserve’s playbook, the RBA says that it expects the surge in inflation to be temporary and expects inflation to quickly fall below its target.
BusinessBusiness Insider

RBA Minutes Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 1, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its key interest rate and the government bond yield target unchanged,...
Businessactionforex.com

RBA Tightening Cycle to Extend into 2024

Last week we released our updated forecasts for the Reserve Bank’s next tightening cycle. We expect that the Bank will begin its tightening cycle in the first quarter of 2023 with a 0.15% lift in the cash rate. That is expected to be followed by two more increases in 2023...
EconomyMetro International

Japan to avoid recession, but Q2 growth forecasts cut sharply: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy likely grew and avoided slipping into recession this quarter but an extension of emergency measures to stem a rise in coronavirus infections has dented the growth outlook, a Reuters poll showed. Just over a month before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games, the...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Recovery to Run out of Steam Soon Says Credit Suisse

- As RBA and Fed stances leave the AUD directionless. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7810-1.7940. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8290-1.8328. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Australia’s Dollar is facing renewed confinement in and around recently-reduced levels over the coming...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation rises to 3.4% in May as expected

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, was 0.4% in May, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index edged higher to 3.9% from 3.6%, compared to analysts' estimate of 4%. More importantly, the...
Businessactionforex.com

(BOE) Bank Rate Maintained at 0.1%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 June 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.
Businessmortgageintroducer.com

BoE hold base rate at 0.1%

The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has held interest rates at 0.1%. The Monetary Policy Committee voted eight to one to keep its Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at £895bn. Outgoing chief economist Andy Haldane was the sole dissenter on the committee. Frances Haque, UK chief economist at...
Economykfgo.com

Taiwan May export orders seen up for 15th straight month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders likely rose in May for the 15th month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely. The median forecast from a poll of 10...
Businessactionforex.com

ASX200 Soars On Prospects Of QE3 Following RBA Minutes

While acknowledging “the economic recovery in Australia was stronger than expected” the minutes reaffirmed the Board will not raise rates until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target rate and its targets for employment are achieved. Conditions unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price

After last week’s strong Eurozone PMI and German Ifo data, Euro traders this coming week should focus on inflation numbers from Germany Tuesday and then the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday. The problem is that the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates in the foreseeable future so...