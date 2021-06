TORONTO – To be clear, this wasn’t the way the Blue Jays would have drawn it up. They were a pitch away from losing two in a row to the Baltimore Orioles and extending their losing streak to six games. In fact, they were a pitch away on multiple occasions, as Bo Bichette kept fouling off pitch after pitch from Tyler Wells with two out in the top of the ninth before finally flaring a bloop single into shallow right field to score two and tie the game 7-7 on the ninth pitch of his at-bat.