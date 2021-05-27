Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Curwensville, PA

Moniteau Tops Curwensville, Clearfield Takes Class AAAA Baseball Crown: May 26 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

By Maxfield Lane
D9Sports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 Playoff scores and recaps. Big innings were the name of the game for C-L in a high-scoring 19-11 semifinal round win over Elk County Catholic. C-L trailed 6-1 after two innings but responded with an eight-spot in the third to take the lead for good. The Lions took advantage of the Crusaders’ miscues in the frame, using four errors to put the pressure on. Two bases-clearing extra-base hits turned ECC’s errors into runs, as a Cassidy Makray double and Kendall Dunn triple drove in six of C-L’s eight runs in the huge inning.

d9sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Curwensville, PA
Sports
City
Clearfield, PA
County
Elk County, PA
Clearfield, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Elk County, PA
Sports
City
Crown, PA
City
Curwensville, PA
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Panthers#Lions#Warriors#Softball Recaps C L 19#Ecc#C L#Dubois Central Catholic#Curwensville 4#Keystone 1#St Marys 1 Clearfield#Bison#D5 Champion Somerset#D8 Champion Carrick#Elk County Catholic#Moniteau Advances#The Game#Runs#Tops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Elk County, PACourier-Express

Rams win Elk County title in thrilling fashion

JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg baseball team captured the Elk County Baseball Tournament title in thrilling fashion Saturday when Domenic Allegretto scored Aiden Zimmerman with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rams a 5-4 victory against St. Marys at Knothole Park. Saturday’s matchup between the...
Clarion, PAclarionsportszone.com

Softball: Lady Cats Down Lady Berries

The Clarion Area Lady Cats downed Cranberry16-10 in KSAC Softball action today (Saturday, May 15th). The Cats led 3-0 after two innings, but then exploded for nine runs in the third to move their lead to 9-0. Brenna Campbell and Jordan Best each hit 3-run homers in the inning. Best...
Elk County, PAridgwayrecord.com

Rams host Dutch for Elk County Championship Saturday

The unbeaten, 15-0 Johnsonburg baseball team will seek its first Elk County Tournament title Saturday when they host St. Marys (7-6) at 11 a.m. at the Knothole Fields. The game was postponed last Friday due to weather. The Paper City boys defeated Elk County Catholic 9-1 and the Dutch beat Coudersport 13-2 last Thursday at Berwind Park in St. Marys to advance to today’s championship.
leadertimes.com

Lady Gremlins knock off Clarion-Limestone

The Karns City Area softball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, rolling to a 7-2 victory of Clarion Limestone on Friday. Jess Dunnn hit her first home run of the day to put the Lady Gremlins ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Her second homer was a solo shot in the top […]
Elk County, PAridgwayrecord.com

Rams beat St. Marys 5-4 to claim Elk County Tournament

JOHNSONBURG - Aiden Zimmerman was knocked home by Domenic Allegretto in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rams a 5-4 win over St. Marys Saturday to capture the Elk County Tournament championship. The win upped the unbeaten Paper City boys' mark to 16-0.
Bradford, PAwesb.com

ECC Edges Owls Tennis 4-3

Elk County Catholic topped the Bradford Owls tennis team 4-3 on Bradford’s senior night yesterday. The Owls 3 victories came via the seniors being honored yesterday. Senior David Niegowski paired with freshman Ian Pilon for a doubles win. Senior Gavin Piscitelli won his singles match for the second Bradford point. And Senior Devin Benson won his singles match for the third point for the Owls.
Curwensville, PAClearfield Progress

Golden Tide shut out by Punxsutawney 10-0

CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team had its chances Friday against visiting Punxsutawney, but was unable to come up with a clutch hit in a 10-0 loss to the Chucks. The Golden Tide stranded seven runners on base in the third through fifth innings while the game was still close. But the Chucks put five on the board in the top of the sixth to extend a 4-0 lead to a 9-0 advantage.
Dubois, PACourier-Express

DuBois netters top Clearfield in finale

HYDE — The DuBois boys tennis team closed out its season Thursday with a 7-0 win at Clearfield. The best match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where Clearfield’s Seth Visnofsky won the opening set against Ryan Sickeri, 7-5, only to see the Beaver rally for the victory. Sickeri won the second set 6-4 before taking the third-set super tiebreaker 10-8.
Clearfield, PAD9Sports.com

Late-Inning Scoring for Clearfield Leads to Victory

SPRING MILLS, Pa. — A night ago, the Clearfield Bison made a frantic rally late in the game that fell short against Huntingdon. Hoping to forget that bitter loss, the Bison were off to another Mountain League contest against the Penns Valley Rams. (This article was provided by our News...
Johnsonburg, PACourier-Express

Rams top Crusaders; Cardinals fall

ST. MARYS — The Johnsonburg baseball team captured its third win of the season against Elk County Catholic Thursday, beating the Crusaders, 13-3 in four innings at Berwind Park, for its second mercy-rule victory in those three games. Both teams got off to fast start in the first, with Johnsonburg...
Elk County, PAridgwayrecord.com

Ramettes beat ECC 8-5 to improve to 8-7

JOHNSONBURG - The Ramettes avenged a 6-5, April 15 loss at Elk County Catholic with an 8-5 win on Thursday at the Knothole Fields. The victory put them past the .500 mark to 8-7. The Paper City girls host Smethport in doubleheader action on Friday.
Johnsonburg, PACourier-Express

Ramettes top ECC; DCC routs Kane

JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg softball team used some timely hitting coupled with a few Elk County Catholic errors to knock off the Lady Crusadfers, 8-5, Thursday at Knothole Park to move back over the .500 mark at 8-7. Elk County more than doubled the Ramettes in the hit category, 13-6, on the day, but Johnsonburg made theirs count more as it put together three-run innings in the first and fourth before adding on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Elk County, PACourier-Express

Elk County Catholic falls to Curwensville 9-4

ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic varsity baseball team held a 3-1 lead against the Curwensville Golden Tide Wednesday afternoon after three innings before Curwensville knotted things up at 3-3 heading into the sixth inning. But a six-run sixth gave the visitors a lead the Crusaders were unable to come back from, as Curwensville won by a 9-4 final.
Huntingdon, PAD9Sports.com

GANT: Clearfield Rallies in Final Inning, Still Falls to Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The baseball season for Clearfield is drawing ever closer to a conclusion, and every game is counting that much more to having a successful season. The Bison loaded up the buses, one day after putting up 15 runs against Brookville, for a Mountain League contest against the Huntingdon Bearcats, a team they already beat one month earlier.
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Bison hammer Raiders, 15-4

BROOKVILLE — A two-game winning streak coming to stop, the Brookville Raiders baseball team was routed by Clearfield, 15-4, Tuesday afternoon at McKinley Field. The Bison (5-8) broke open a 4-3 lead in the fifth with six runs, then added two in the sixth and three more in the seventh for the seven-inning win.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Bearcats hold off Clearfield for 6-4 victory

Huntingdon scored three times in the first to take the early lead at Clearfield Wednesday afternoon. The Bearcats added on and overcame their own mistakes to lock up a 6-4 victory. The victory lifts the Bearcats to 3-12 for the spring. “We played a good game today,” said Huntingdon coach...