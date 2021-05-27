Cancel
Economy

BOJ sees banks' dollar funding staying stable – MNI

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBank of Japan (BOJ) officials express concerns that the US government fiscal spending could impede commercial banks to raise dollar funds unless demand for the greenback spikes due to unstable financial markets, MNI reports, citing the central bank’s sources. “Commercial banks, including Japanese banks, in the US have considerable dollar...

www.fxstreet.com
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessinvestorsking.com

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
PoliticsFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast declines to 3.4% for Q2 after this week's data

The US economy is expected to grow by 3.4% and 4.1% in the second and the third quarter of 2021, respectively, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. "News from this week’s data releases decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q2 by 0.3 percentage point and...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Atlanta Fed's GDPNow drops to 8.3% for Q2 after latest US data

After this morning’s releases from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 13.1% to 6.8%," Atlanta Fed explained in its publication. The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to this report and was last seen flat on the day at...
Economythewealthrace.com

Central bank overview for July part 1

Been nice to be with you all this week as Justin takes some properly deserved time away. I have never fairly carried out but as I wished to drop in with the newest central financial institution replace. Taking a step again the texture I get is that CB’s are fascinated with fascinated with tightening. Those that aren’t (however possibly must be just like the RBA and BoE) might discover some fairly sharp corrections of their currencies larger, no less than on a gathering with a shock twist.
Economyorlandoecho.com

China conducts central bank bills swap

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, the central bank, conducted this year's sixth central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Friday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds issued by commercial banks. The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 772.27 million U.S. dollars), is open...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Yuan firms against dollar, but U.S. inflation could renew downward pressure

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed slightly against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the Chinese currency if data later shows U.S. inflation rose further. Investors are eyeing the release of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than expected. The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824. PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan, which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May. "PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June," HSBC said in a note on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed signalled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from the previous close of 91.847. U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill to boost infrastructure investment. Investors had been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy, but some economists worry that the massive fiscal stimulus could push inflation higher. HSBC estimates that the U.S. 10-year treasury yield , which has picked up gradually from a near four-month-low of 1.45% on June 18, will rise further and reach 1.8% by year-end. Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar. A trader at a Chinese bank expected the yuan to remain range-bound, as many overseas-listed companies rush to buy foreign currencies for dividend payment, but said Chinese companies were also keen to sell the dollar. The yuan market at 4:41AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4744 6.4824 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4642 6.4722 0.12% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.04% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.73 97.69 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.771 91.847 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.467 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6349 -2.42% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM)
Real Estatethevibes.com

Large US banks can handle economic downturn: Fed

WASHINGTON – The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said yesterday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
EconomyFXStreet.com

US banks clear Fed stress test; paving way to boost buybacks, dividends

As the US Federal Reserve finds the banks well-capitalized in its latest stress results, per Reuters, large banks will no longer face pandemic-era restrictions on how much they can spend buying back stock and paying dividends. The central bank said the test found 23 of the largest firms would suffer...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Stays Steady

The US dollar retreated initially overnight on soft US data and some dovish Fed-speak. US housing starts and services PMIs, were weaker than expected. Along with dovish remarks from Fed member Bowman, this led to a modest risk-on rally which pushed the dollar lower. However, later in the day, hawkish...
Marketsrifnote.com

Naira stable against dollar, but weakens to British pounds, Euro

Naira remained stable against the US Dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday to close at N500 a dollar. This was the same rate that was recorded on Monday. But against the Pound Sterling, the domestic depreciated by N3 at the black market to sell for N713/£1 compared with N710/£1 it traded a day earlier.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Farm Bank Lending Stay Strong in 2020

Despite a global slowdown in 2020 brought on by COVID-19, agricultural lending by U.S. farm banks remained strong at $98.6 billion, just a 1.8 percent drop from the prior year. The American Bankers Association’s annual Farm Bank Performance Report attributes the change to a 6.7 percent decline in agricultural production...
BusinessCountingPips.com

Better risk mood sees dollar soften

Markets are taking a big deep breath and regathering their thoughts after the tumultuous Fed shock of last week. With trader’s eyes nervously peering across to the central bank’s favoured measure of inflation released on Friday in the form of the US PCE, we also get a host of Fed speakers and the main man himself, Chair Jay Powell speaking tomorrow.
Businessnewagebd.net

Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund

Japan's central bank on Friday announced its first investment fund for efforts to address climate change, as the government works towards its new target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The scheme, likely to start this year, will be a successor to an existing programme aimed at promoting economic growth...
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Consolidating Gains, Yen Also Firm after BoJ

Dollar is consolidating some gains in Asia session today but remains overwhelmingly the strongest for the week. Yen is following closely as second best. Yet, there is no one-sided risk aversion in the markets to help Yen against Dollar. US stock indexes ended mixed overnight only, while Asian markets are trading in narrow range. Swiss Franc is currently the worst performing, followed by commodity currencies.