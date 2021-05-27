Cancel
Violent Crimes

State AG’s office expected to announce charging decision in Manuel Ellis case

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 12 days ago
The office of the state’s attorney general confirmed it will announce its charging decision in the death of Manuel Ellis on Thursday.

Ellis died in March last year following an on-camera confrontation with police.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

That determination, along with a cellphone video of the incident, spurred calls for a wider investigation.

