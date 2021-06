With the end of the Women’s Super League season in England last weekend, and rumors starting to come out about the fate of US internationals who were playing in that league, the question of Rose Lavelle has been at the front of mind for many OL Reign fans. The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf and Dan Lauletta reported today that Lavelle is now expected to join the Reign later this summer, likely after the Olympics conclude in early August. Ride of the Valkyries sources have shared similar reports.