Our water is contaminated — where is the will to do something about it?

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday announced Massachusetts will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the state’s reopening timeline by about two months. Baker also said the state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date and that Massachusetts will adopt a new measure that aligns with face-covering guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, like public transportation, and Baker noted that businesses can choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.