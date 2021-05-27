Our water is contaminated — where is the will to do something about it?
We can’t solve this problem with bottled water and filtration systems. In David Abel’s article about PFAS contamination in water (“Towns facing water crises: Officials scramble after alarming tests,” Page A1, May 24), he notes, “Some assert that the chemicals are so toxic, no quantity is safe in drinking water.” The “some” Abel is referring to, he goes on to list, are scientists, public health experts, and advocates like us who have been raising concerns for years about these “forever chemicals.”www.bostonglobe.com