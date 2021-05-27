Fidelity’s account for teens has troubling implications

Re “Let 13-year-olds trade stocks? It sounds scary, but Fidelity’s program could help them later in life” (Business, May 24): I am troubled by Fidelity Investments’ new program allowing teenagers to trade stocks. Admittedly, it is not the worst idea I ever heard of (when I was a kid, parents could buy their children candy cigarettes). But risking the loss of money for the chance of a payoff, also known as gambling, is not something our society generally encourages children to do. Children are prohibited from buying lottery tickets or placing bets at casino tables; this is, in part, because habits acquired as a teen are harder to break than habits acquired later in life.