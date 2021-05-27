Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Fidelity’s account for teens has troubling implications

Boston Globe
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRe “Let 13-year-olds trade stocks? It sounds scary, but Fidelity’s program could help them later in life” (Business, May 24): I am troubled by Fidelity Investments’ new program allowing teenagers to trade stocks. Admittedly, it is not the worst idea I ever heard of (when I was a kid, parents could buy their children candy cigarettes). But risking the loss of money for the chance of a payoff, also known as gambling, is not something our society generally encourages children to do. Children are prohibited from buying lottery tickets or placing bets at casino tables; this is, in part, because habits acquired as a teen are harder to break than habits acquired later in life.

www.bostonglobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Brokerage#Fidelity Investments#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Lottery
Related
KidsHerald Tribune

STREETWISE: Teaching teens financial literacy is a worthy goal

Regular readers of this column know that I am always in favor of teaching children of all ages the advantages, and on occasion the disadvantages, of investing. In my opinion the sooner parents can instill the advantages of saving and investing it is to the good for all concerned. However,...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

Could a Financial Robo-Advisor Be Right for You?

In this episode of Motley Fool Answers, Fool.com and The Ascent contributor Matt Frankel breaks down the important criteria when looking at discount brokers and robo-advisors. Plus, host Alison Southwick digs into the research about how working from home affects productivity. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's...
EconomyPosted by
Vice

Peter Thiel Made Billions with a Roth IRA, So Uhh… Invest Your IRA Money

If you’re lucky enough to have the means to save for retirement, you may have at some point started a Roth IRA, a retirement savings account that anyone can save money in, provided they’re below a certain income threshold. Maybe you set some kind of default contribution to it at some point, but unless you were really paying attention to what it does, you probably haven’t given it a ton of thought since.
EconomyBlock Island Times

Lasting implications for growth

From “Silas Marner,” written in 1861 by George Eliot: “The sense of security more frequently springs from habit than from conviction, and for this reason it often subsists after such change in the conditions as might have been expected to suggest alarm. The lapse of time during which a given event has not happened, is, in the logic of habit, constantly alleged as a reason why the event should never happen, even when the lapse of time is precisely the added condition which makes the event imminent.”
Relationship AdvicePioneer Press

Your Money: Five things to discuss with your financial adviser

When we recommend working with a financial adviser, we don’t mean that you should pick one and call it a day. Working with your adviser means keeping lines of communication open, adapting as your goals and needs change, and proactively managing your financial relationship. Here are some topics you can use to keep the discussion going.
Stockscoinquora.com

I Will Not Sell My BTC Even at $12,000 Says Suze Orman

Suze Orman claims that even if BTC dips to $12,000 she won’t sell “no matter what”. The personal finance advisor made the comments in a recent interview. Also, Orman revealed that she previously invested in MicroStrategy. Ten-time New York New York Times bestselling author Suze Orman recently reaffirmed her love...
Economyplansponsor.com

PSNC 2021: Managing Crisis: Investing Lessons From an Aging Workforce

The “Late Baby Boomer” generation—which includes those born between 1960 and 1965—was hit hard by the great financial crisis (GFC) and the COVID-19 recession. However, some of that vulnerability could be self-inflicted, Capital Group contends. At the cusp of retirement, a good number of these investors might have over-allocated to equities in a last-ditch attempt to fill the gap in their retirement savings—the exact opposite of what they should have done.
Healthplanadviser.com

Balancing Health Care and Finances

Improving health care literacy can help employees make the right financial decisions. “As health care costs rise, there is more overlap between health decisions and financial decisions,” said Stan Dorsey, director of health solutions thought leadership at Fidelity Investments, during a session presented by Fidelity at the 2021 virtual PLANSPONSOR National Conference (PSNC).
Marketsfinder.com

TCI Business Capital factoring review

TCI Business Capital offers traditional invoice factoring with a few twists. Its average advance rate of about 90% is higher than I’ve found with other factoring companies, which typically offer 80% to 85% to most clients. And it offers month-to-month contracts that allow you to avoid committing to more financing than you actually need.
Marketsstableinvestor.com

Should I invest in NFOs of Mutual funds (2021)?

When stock markets rise, it’s not just the IPOs that come in quick succession. Even the mutual fund houses or AMCs want a slice of the pie and launch new offerings (NFOs or New Fund Offers). And this is what is being happening these days. Most fund houses launch their...
Businessprotocol.com

Andreessen hires Goldman exec as a new investor

As startups drill ever deeper into trying to compete with banks, Andreessen Horowitz has added a new fintech-focused general partner: David Haber, a former Goldman Sachs executive and entrepreneur. Haber founded small-business lending startup Bond Street, which saw most of its employees join Goldman in 2017 as part of the...
Personal FinanceValueWalk

Roth IRA’s for Dividend Investors

Nothing is certain in this world except for death and taxes. For many dividend growth investors, this could be characterized as a feeling that they are being taxed to death. I am always on the lookout to legally minimize my investment taxes as much as possible. In fact there is an easy way to invest in dividend paying stocks without ever having to pay taxes on your investment.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy for Striking Returns

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a huge spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.