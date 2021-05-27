Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov