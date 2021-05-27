How To Steal A Lot Of Money—Legally - Ted Siedle

Unfortunately, New Mexico still has steep taxes on Social Security benefits earned by hard-working New Mexicans. In fact, New Mexico is among the last of the states to tax Social Security benefits to the fullest extent allowable under federal law. At AARP, we do not believe that the argument for tax relief for moderate income taxpayers is ever misplaced. This is particularly true in the case of repealing the state’s tax on Social Security benefits, a reform that was challenged by Dick Minzner and Jim O’Neill in a recent guest editorial June 7.