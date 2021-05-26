newsbreak-logo
City Hosts Riverbank Cleanup Event June 5

By Sydney Decker
hellogeorgetown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Georgetown is hosting a riverbank cleanup event in San Gabriel Park on June 5. Volunteers can check-in for the event beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the white tent near the red poppy playground, which is located on the north end of the park. A safety briefing will be held at 8:55 a.m. The cleanup will be from 9-10 a.m.

