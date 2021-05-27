UNO Education Abroad Selected to Receive the IIE American Passport Project Grant | International Programs – Omaha, Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Omaha has been selected by the Institute for International Education (IIE) to receive a grant from the IIE American Passport Project, which enables 25 Mavericks to obtain US passports to support their study abroad. In this first year of the initiative, the IIE announced 40 selected institutions to help 1,000 US students obtain US passports and provide study abroad guidance overall.