A project with a 13-story tower and 350 to 400 apartments could soon rise next to a future Green Line station in Minnetonka. The details: Minneapolis-based developers Kraus Anderson Cos. and Aeon are behind the conceptual proposal, which would replace a one-level office building at 10701 Bren Road East. It includes:A 13-story tower with 280 to 300 market rate apartments.A six-story building with 75 to 100 affordable apartments.A six-story parking ramp with 500 to 530 stalls. State of play: Developers have been building apartments all along the Green Line extension in the southwest metro, but nowhere more than the future Opus Station in Minnetonka.Even before the Kraus-Anderson/Aeon proposal, since 2018 developers have built, begun construction or proposed 2,200 units near the station.Up next: KA and Aeon have been talking feedback from the Minnetonka Planning Commission and City Council over the last two months and will come back with a formal proposal later.