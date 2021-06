Commanders are eager to know how to get in good with Mass Effect 2 romantic interest, Miranda Lawson. Miranda Lawson is a potential romantic interest for male Shepard—or both, thanks to mods. She appears in Mass Effect 2 and can make another appearance in Mass Effect 3 if she survives the events of the preceding game. Miranda is a gorgeous and incredibly powerful biotic and the result of heavy gene editing by her megalomaniac father. She was designed to be perfect. However, this proved to be a heavy burden for her to bear, and Miranda eventually fled to Cerberus for protection from him.