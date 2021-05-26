Cancel
St. David’s HealthCare facilities recognized by Healthgrades for Excellence in Patient Safety and Patient Experience

By Sydney Decker
hellogeorgetown.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. David’s HealthCare announced today that all of its Austin hospitals received a Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award™. This distinction – which recognizes hospitals for excellent performance in safeguarding patients from serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events – places St. David’s Medical Center (including Heart Hospital of Austin and St. David’s Georgetown Hospital), St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and St. David’s North Austin Medical Center among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals in the nation reporting patient safety data to Healthgrades.

www.hellogeorgetown.com
