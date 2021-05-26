Call of Duty Cold War Outbreak Main Quest Guide

Treyarch is no stranger to continuing their Zombies’ story through the maps of the game, with the excitement of an “Easter Egg Hunt” bringing the community together to find the sequence of events to help progress the story of Zombies. From World at War to Black Ops 1, 2, 3, and even 4. A continuous story has unfolded throughout the games. However, with the end of the Aether story in Black Ops 4, Cold War has started a continuation titled “Dark Aether.” This story has currently spanned between Die Maschine, Firebase Z, and now, Outbreak. Here’s a handy guide to help you get through the main Outbreak quest and see where the Zombies storyline will take players next in Cold War.