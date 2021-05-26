Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Do voting laws protect or restrict access? House echoes state debate | Election – Tucson, Arizona

By tucson
eminetra.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington – They had research, polls, and statistics. And after more than two hours of parliamentary hearings on Monday, they couldn’t come close to an agreement on how ballot restrictions would affect access to ballots. Democratic and Republican members of the House Administration Committee stuck primarily to their issues at...

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tucson, AZ
Elections
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postal Voting#Early Voting#State Laws#Electoral Laws#Democratic Lawmakers#Democratic State#Democrats#The Republican Party#Committee#New York University#The Democratic Party#Native American#Republicans#Political Science#University Of California#The Dhillon Law Group#Legitimate Voting#Voter Access#Voter Identity Law#State Legislators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Kimberley Yee announces GOP bid for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee on Monday became the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor. Yee announced her plans with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump's border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she lived for a time.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona StateMiddletown Press

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee Running For Governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has announced that she’s running for governor. “I’m running for Governor to put Arizona first, to ensure our children have the same opportunities and freedoms my family found here, and that starts with securing our southern border.” Yee said in a Monday statement announcing her candidacy.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letters to the Editor May 17

Re: the April 1 article “Hudbay eyes Santa Ritas’ west slope for open-pit copper sites.”. It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Road from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Tucson, AZblogforarizona.net

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council. “I’m a working-class, union-proud candidate running to serve working people like you, your families, and your neighbors. Running for public office while continuing to work full-time is a bold undertaking and also a whole lot of work, but it’s also incredibly energizing to connect with people like you who care so deeply about Tucson’s neighborhoods and communities. I can’t do this on my own, but I can do it with just a little help from you and your friends here in the city.”
Tucson, AZazpm.org

Yee announces run for Governor

A sign directs voters to a polling site set up at Temple Emanu-El in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2020. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Monday that she is running for governor next year. Yee is the first Republican of note to enter the race to succeed Governor Doug Ducey who...
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols. The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: Americans must be 'insane'

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. A wise person once wrote: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”. Americans must be insane. The United States had a presence in Nicaragua from 1912 and stayed until...
Pima County, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

County repeals mask mandate, but still recommends mask use

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to 4-1 to repeal the mask mandate and continue recommending masks at the emergency meeting Friday afternoon. In order to stay in line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on Thursday, announcing fully-vaccinated individuals can go unmasked in indoor and outdoor settings in most cases, the board passed Resolution_2021-35. The resolution repeals Resolution 2020-96, the mask requirement, while continuing to recommend mask use for unvaccinated individuals and in some cases those vaccinated.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: TPD raise necessary, but don't celebrate yet

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Recently it was announced that the Tucson Police Department is going to get a long-awaited pay raise as the department is hemorrhaging officers, homicides are up 30%, and the chief of police has publicly stated officers simply can’t respond to all of the calls they receive.