Award based on Community Recommendations Vlada’s Seeds of Life in Temecula has been named a “2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits, the website announced last week. Vlada’s Seeds of Life provides three different projects. “Cooking and Kids” produces and provides free quality family programs to more than 194 public access TV stations in 39 states to teach children and families important life skills, such as cooking and gardening and to promote more quality family time. “America Dines-In” is a free monthly speaking, cooking and dining event organized on a regional level in an effort to bring awareness on how proper nutrition and well-connected families and communities can impact physica.