UPDATE: Goodfolks Diner Coming to Georgetown!

Luxurious and innovative townhomes, custom-designed by the Wormald architects to reflect the needs of today's lifestyle. The popular Georgetown Collection is located in the sought-after master planned community of EastChurch. Live within walking distance of one of the most celebrated downtowns in our nation. Downtown Frederick is hip and historic! Surround yourself with its Pre-Revolutionary War history, lively arts scene, signature restaurants and sidewalk cafes, boutiques, outdoor entertainment, and myriad of street festivals, farmer's markets, and historic tours. The Georgetown Collection offers open, modern floor plans featuring three finished levels, gourmet kitchens with spacious island countertops, bay windows, entrance porticos, grand stairwells, signature "Tower Room" with 12 ft. ceilings, brick elevations, 3 to 4 bedroom, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2,400 to 3,110 square feet. Popular options include lofts with rooftop terraces, elevators and Georgetown patios. Enjoy community amenities - stately clubhouse, pool, playground and common areas. Plus, enjoy the freedom of a Lock and Go Lifestyle - no more mowing, raking, or sidewalk shoveling!