UPDATE: Goodfolks Diner Coming to Georgetown!

Last week, I had the day off from work, and instead of doing the same old activities, I enjoyed a nice day trip to Georgetown. While the drive was a few hours long, I split up the trip by meeting up with some of my favorite people and spending my time with them. They wanted to show me around Georgetown, especially since it was close to their home, so I gladly agreed to visit. Within a single day, I was easily excited by the millions of options in the city, and I hope to return again soon!