CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 Judge Amy Corbett

By Tai Freligh
flickeringmyth.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTai Freligh interviews LEGO Masters judge Amy Corbett…. Amy Corbett is a Senior Design Manager at The LEGO Company, where she drives the development of brand-new product lines, bringing new groups of people of all skill levels into the world of LEGO. She is also one of the judges on the U.S. version of the popular FOX show, LEGO Masters, hosted and executive-produced by Will Arnett. With season two premiering in the U.S. on June 1st, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh caught up with Amy to ask her about her background with LEGO, hosting the show, and what lessons learned from the first season she will applying to her judging in the second season.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

Meet Your Lego Masters Season 2 Champions [Exclusive Interview]

LEGO MASTERS: Behind the scenes of the “Master Build – Day & Night” season finale episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, Sept 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX. Hopefully by now, you have wrapped up season two of FOX’s LEGO Masters. I know...
TV & VIDEOS
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Lego Masters’ brings top three models to Legoland Florida Resort

“Lego Masters,” the brick-building competition show, finished its second season on Fox just in time to display the first, second, and third place models at Legoland Florida Resort as part of the park’s 10th anniversary celebration. The competition between 12 two-person teams was fierce during season 2 of “Lego Masters,”...
FLORIDA STATE
cgmagonline.com

LEGO STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES” NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+

Brand-New Key Art and LEGO Star Wars “Of the Dark Side” Clip Debut. Today, “LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales” begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ for the annual Hallowstream celebration. The all-new, frighteningly fun special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group is sure to get fans in the Halloween spirit. To celebrate the special’s streaming debut, Disney+ released brand-new key art and a scare-filled clip, “Of the Dark Side.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Arnett
GeekTyrant

Talking with LEGO MASTERS Season 2 Winners Mark & Steven

A couple of weeks ago, two new champions arose as LEGO Masters for season two of the hit TV competition series. FOX was kind enough to give me the opportunity to ask the winners Mark & Steven a few questions about them, the show, and LEGO. The journey to becoming LEGO Masters sounds like it was hard, but very fun and rewarding. I cannot wait for the next season. You can stream all episodes of LEGO Masters on Hulu now.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Dress Up as ‘Squid Game’ Characters for Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Netflix’s Squid Game is shaping up to be the streamer’s latest mega-hit, so it’s no surprise that the Korean dystopian thriller series is also among the top Halloween costumes right now. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed at the Code conference earlier this week that the horror show has “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,” reports CNET, and one South Korean internet service provider is even suing the streaming and entertainment company over the surge in network...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Lego Ideas#Lego Group#The Lego Company#Fox#The Lego Group
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Shows Off New Tattoo, Explains Meaning Behind It

Brandi Passante unveiled a new tattoo on social media today. The Storage Wars star had the word “free” written on her finger. And a tiny blackbird emerges from the last letter. According to Passante, a lot of fans have asked if the ink is an artistic tribute to the song Free Bird—and the answer is no. The drawing is actually a tribute to Passante’s escape from domestic violence.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows Paris - and you should see her colour block outfit

The Princess Royal is currently in Paris for a whistle-stop, two-day visit and we have loved seeing what she's been up to. As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Anne met senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games over the course of the two days. WATCH:...
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy