Valve Is Supposedly Working on a Portable Gaming Console

This modder has cobbled together a way to burn digital games from the Nintendo Wii U onto a DVD, and we're very impressed. Released in 2012 and to be the successor to the hugely lucrative Nintendo Wii, the Wii U was... not as good as its forebear, not at the start of its life. Its launch sales statistics were not as positive as the company would have liked, clocking in at 3.5 million units in the fiscal year 2013, and others took notice. Electronic Arts said that its titles in development for the Wii U were not as numerous as the ones for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and even though Ubisoft was a "big supporter" of the console, it had no intentions of making any more exclusives for the Wii U until sales of the console recovered.