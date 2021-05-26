Valve Is Supposedly Working on a Portable Gaming Console
If the rumor mill is to be believed, Valve has supposedly been working on a portable gaming console and might have something to announce in the near future. Now, rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. More often than not they are nothing but hearsay or the figment of someone’s imagination. Other times, though, they speak of projects that often don’t see the light of day. Companies as big as Valve tend to work on a myriad of different projects, most of which are then either scrapped or transmuted into something else — and we never really know what’s happening behind the curtains.www.esportstalk.com