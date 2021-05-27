CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Belarusians who fled crackdown fearful after diverted flight

riverbender.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Viachka Krasulin said he was arrested and brutally beaten all over his body by police in Belarus for attending a rally in August 2020 that challenged the results of an election keeping authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power. Krasulin said security forces threatened to sodomize him...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic about defending" Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights.Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.The country has been one of the most popular routes for decades for smugglers to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Pro-Kremlin Party On Track For Majority After Crackdown

President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party was on track to win a strong majority in a parliamentary vote, results showed Monday, after an election that followed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition. With 50 percent of votes counted, United Russia was ahead with 46.11 percent of the vote, followed by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
AFP

Barricades at Kosovo-Serbia border dismantled

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday removed vehicles they had positioned to block roads leading to border with Serbia, after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to end a tense deadlock. The former foes were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- mirroring a years-long Serbian practice against vehicles travelling the other way. Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, angering local Serbs who blocked the roads leading to the border. Serbia responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the frontier and flying fighter jets over the border region which prompted foreign diplomats to press the two sides to calm tensions and prevent further escalation.
POLITICS
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surge. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

Twenty years ago, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had narrowly avoided a civil war and NATO was collecting weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels under an internationally backed agreement meant to shore up peace.The tiny Balkans country was in economic and social turmoil and making international headlines. Averting a new conflict in the volatile Balkans was a strategic priority for both the European Union and the United States, and the EU foreign policy chief at the time, Javier Solana, told the Macedonians that “the EU will always stand for you and will try to help you, because we...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusians#Vilnius#Ap#The Entire European Union#The European Union#Russian#Migration Department#Lithuanian#Kgb
albuquerqueexpress.com

After China crackdown, teachers leaving Hong Kong

Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving Hong Kong. This past July, the Hong Kong Association of Heads of Secondary Schools warned the government that a "brain drain" would reduce the quality of education in Hong Kong. In February,...
JOBS
riverbender.com

Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup. The announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!"Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing. Puigdemont, formerly president of Spain’s Catalonia region, lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament. The European Parliament voted in March to lift the immunity of Puigdemont and two of his associates. In July, the three EU lawmakers failed to have their immunity restored after the European Union’s general court said that they did not demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
The Independent

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

More than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising.More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban.The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
WORLD
The Independent

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the U.N. council it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy