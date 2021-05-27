Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Why farmers should have the right to repair their tractors

The Poultry Site
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks in large part to the introduction of machinery like tractors and combines, farms today are far more efficient and productive than they were a handful of generations ago. Though these time- and labor-saving technologies can run tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, farmers often aren’t able to fix their machinery themselves – which has significant implications for their finances, privacy, and security.

www.thepoultrysite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Weather#Information Security#Farm Tractors#Farm Machinery#Farm Equipment#Agricultural Machinery#Agricultural Equipment#Cnh Industrial#National Farmers Union#Farmers#Decades Old Tractors#Repair Legislation#Equipment Manufacturers#Broken Machinery#Machinery Breaks#On Farm Repairs#Modern Equipment#Outdated Equipment#Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Businessinformation-age.com

Is ‘Right to Repair’ right for industry?

Sumair Dutta, industry analyst and senior director of global customer transformation at ServiceMax, discusses whether the 'Right to Repair' movement is relevant for industry in an increasingly digital world. The ‘Right to repair’ movement across Europe and the US is growing teeth. It has been building for the last few...
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Letter to the editor: Solar should be option for local farmers

We are proud of our farming heritage of more than 40 years in Davie County, which is why I’m calling upon the Davie County Board of Commissioners to approve the Junction solar farm project in the near future. As Davie County cattle farmers, we’ve worked hard to raise our family, paid our taxes, and played by the rules.
Agriculturenolangroupmedia.com

Area Farmers having a 'hay' day

He sun is shining, and the temperature is rising. Rural residents know the signs. It’s hay season. When the weather forecast becomes the most important news for farmers. They look for several hot dry days in a row. If the chance of precipitation is low, farmers might gamble on cutting a field anyway.
AgricultureTech Dirt

Obnoxious Repair Monopolies Keep Turning Farmers Into Activists

Back in 2015, frustration at John Deere's draconian tractor DRM helped birth a grassroots tech movement dubbed "right to repair." The company's crackdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after DRM (and the company's EULA) prohibited the lion's share of repair or modification of tractors customers thought they owned. These restrictions only worked to drive up costs for owners, who faced either paying significantly more money for "authorized" repair (which for many owners involved hauling tractors hundreds of miles and shelling out thousands of additional dollars), or toying around with pirated firmware just to ensure the products they owned actually worked.
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

Lack of Right to Repair Hampers Farming, Health Care

NPR’s Morning Edition discussed the “right to repair” movement among farmers this morning. A Montana farmer turned activist recounted how last summer, as he raced to bring in a hay crop, his John Deere tractor broke down. John Deere’s policies forbade him from taking his tractor to an independent mechanic or trying to fix his own tractor on site to get back to haying; Deere forced him to take the tractor to one of its dealers for service that took a month and cost $5,000.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

High Oleic Soybeans Demand Growing, Providing Farmer Premium

High oleic soybeans offer a growing market for soybean farmers and a heart-health benefit for restaurants and consumers. United Soybean Board Director Kevin Wilson, a soybean farmer from Indiana, says high oleic soybeans were launched in 2012 and completed the global regulatory process in 2018. Demand for high oleic soybeans has grown since.
Technologydbknews.com

‘Right to Repair’ bills give consumers their autonomy back

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. There’s more to consider than just finances, desire for newer models or even your current computer’s durability and functionality. Even if your laptop stops working properly and you have the funds and desire for another, it might be too soon to replace your laptop if you’re trying to be environmentally conscious. Many electronics’ parts are not recyclable due to both intentional and sometimes unavoidable design. So, they end up in landfills, where they make up about 2 percent of America’s total waste but 70 percent of toxic waste, wreaking havoc on the environment.
AgricultureOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

USDA announces grants for urban ag and innovative production projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the availability of up to $4 million for grants to support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects. USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production is accepting proposals for planning and innovation projects, and these grants are part of...
Lyons, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Cover crop discount available for federal crop insurance

LYONS — Cover crops are a conservation practice with wide ranging benefits, from improving soil health to protecting water quality. Many farmers who planted fall cover crops are now eligible for a discount on their crop insurance premium, thanks to a new program announced June 1. The Pandemic Cover Crop...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

New soybean seed trait delivers on consumer preference, farmer bottom line

The U.S. soy industry is continuing to drive demand through innovation for soybean farmers and end-users. With funding and support from the soy checkoff, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is leading the effort to build momentum for SOYLEIC (Soy-LAY-ick), a non-GMO soybean variety containing high oleic trait technology. This variety will give farmers a chance to meet end-user high oleic oil needs for specific markets. “SOYLEIC is the latest example of the value the checkoff brings to soybean farmers by providing research funding investments that result in innovations farmers can put to work right now to maximize profit opportunities,” says Meagan Kaiser, USB Treasurer. “The reliability that U.S. soybean farmers provide can meet end-user demand, expand and strengthen market share in the food industry, and diversify their acres, furthering profitability on the farm.” SOYLEIC seeds are going into about 40,000 acres across 14 states from Georgia to Minnesota during the 2021 growing season. A new website, www.soyleic.com, is now available for more information for farmers, researchers, chefs, and health-conscious consumers. High oleic soybean oil provides increased functionality and contains zero trans-fat. It creates nutritional food for humans and feeds for animal diets while offering a diversified and value-added planting option for farmers.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are John Deere Tractors Made in America?

It’s no secret that John Deere is one of the best tractor brands out there. It’s the most popular brand for tractors in the U.S. and one of the leading brands worldwide. But are John Deere tractors made in America?. Let’s take a look at some history of Deere &...
Gardeningocj.com

An organic approach to soil health

“Despite all our achievements we owe our existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains.” This quote, made popular by a Midwestern equipment dealer, has been around for years, but it still rings true. Many farmers have made conscious efforts to improve that layer of topsoil, and in turn, improve the health of their crops.
Agriculture24newshd.tv

PM renews resolve to protect farmers' rights

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated resolve to guard the farmers rights, 24NewsHD reported on Tuesday. Although sugar prices surged in the past, growers of sugarcane could not even get the support price, he said while talking to a delegation of farmers that called on him in Islamabad. He cited...
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide | AGCO, AG Junction, Precision Planting

The latest released research publication on Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market is an in-depth Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in current scenario to achieve new growth cycle. As Smart Agriculture and Farming Industry manufacturers have move toward digitization and data-oriented solutions; it is important to evaluate Smart Agriculture and Farming customer, business segments, products, aftermarket services, regions and channels to understand the elasticity in each of the markets. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are TOPCON Positioning systems, AGCO Corporation, AG Junction, Precision Planting LLC, Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Raven Industries, SST Development Group, Trimble Inc & Cropmetrics.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Daimler Trucks’ European FUSO plant on track for CO₂-neutral production in 2022

The Tramagal plant in Portugal, Daimler Trucks’ central production location for FUSO in Europe, today announced that its truck-manufacturing infrastructure is setting the course for green truck production by achieving carbon neutrality in 2022. In 2019, Daimler Truck AG announced that all European Daimler Trucks & Buses plants aim to be CO₂-neutral by the year 2022. In line with this ambition, the Tramagal plant intends to achieve these climate-friendly production targets through reduced energy consumption, green energy supply and on-site production of green energy through solar panels.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Know the Current Scenario and Insights of Global Snow Blower Market 2021-2026

The Global Snow Blower Market Report provides a detailed research of market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Snow Blower market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

Bureau Veritas launches floating wind simulation tool

As offshore wind farms are built further offshore, floating wind turbines are becoming increasingly more common, a trend which has accelerated due to a growing demand for alternative energy sources that can support a zero-carbon society. Bureau Veritas is in a leading position to enable the commercialisation of floating offshore wind, by providing solutions and guidance to develop safe, reliable, and cost competitive projects.