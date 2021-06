Electronics manufacturer Razer has announced its new Razer Blade 14 laptop as well as a forthcoming Razer Raptor 27 monitor set to be released later this year. The Razer Blade 14 line has made its return, this time with a powerful eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor (7nm) at the heart of the 14" laptop (3.3GHz base, 4.6GHz ‘Max Boost’). The Blade 14 comes in three distinct models, with the main differentiating factor between the three being the GPU inside: The base model, which will retail for $1,799, comes with an NVIDIA RTX 3060, while the two top-end models feature the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, and will retail for $2,199 and $2,799, respectively.