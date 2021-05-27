Live Music at Copper Trail Brewing

Frankfort’s Red Barn Summer Theatre has opened a new picnic area this summer. Partnering with Blackhawk Winery of Sheridan, the Barn’s new outdoor area is now serving beer and wine on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, local musicians have been invited to perform on the lawn prior to the stage performances. As the first production of this year, “Who’s In Bed With The Butler,” continues its successful run, two musicians will entertain audiences this week on the beautiful grounds of the theatre.