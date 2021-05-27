Live Music at Copper Trail Brewing

This is the year between nothing and everything. In 2020, Huntsville, like pretty much everywhere else on Earth, was largely devoid of touring-level live music. In 2022, a new state-of-the-art amphitheater is expected to be open here, filling a void in the city’s venue mix, and theoretically attracting tours that would’ve skipped over Huntsville in years past, similar to the effect the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall has imparted, but on much larger scale shows. (Around 8,000 capacity for the amph, compared to the 1,500-ish cap music hall.)