Live Music at Copper Trail Brewing

voiceofalexandria.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for beers & LIVE music with Jake Ingamar on Saturday, May 29th from 7-10pm! Jake is an indie singer-songwriter who's opened for acts such as Band of Horses, Parker Millsap, and Charlie Parr, to name a few.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
Live Music, Copper, Food Drink, Band Of Horses
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

Summer brings live music renaissance

This summer brings a return of live music to Buena Vista after a nationwide bummer year in 2020. Buena Vista Recreation will host free Thursday concerts at McPhelemy Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Howie Campbell is up this week, June 17, and next week the 101st Army Winds will return bringing patriotic march and swing. Catch local favorite Alex Johnstone there on the second Thursday of July.
Houston, OHSidney Daily News

Houston Community Classics to feature live music, activities

HOUSTON — A beloved local festival is returning to the Houston community after a year of canceled events. “It feels great to be able to provide a fun day for the people in our Houston community, and especially the kids. I know the kids miss that day and they look forward to it during the summertime,” festival committee member Stephanie Merickel said.
Drinkslaketravis.com

Vista Brewing Presents: “Live Music Under the Oaks”

SUN 5/9 – Deer Fellow. SUN 5/16 – Andre Hayward & Jon Klekman Duo featuring Danny Sanchez. Masks are required when not seated at your table or picnic area. Reservations are required to enjoy the Vista Beer Garden and live music. Please visit www.vistabrewingtx.com for the latest COVID-19 policies, to make a reservation and view our food & beverage menu.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Live Music Returns to Auburn

Weather permitting, the Parks & Recreation Department and the Auburn Downtown BID are holding the first concert series of the summer with the ‘ROCK the TOP’ concert series to be held on the rooftop of the downtown parking garage. The first of four concerts featuring the Joe Whiting Band will...
Musicskiddle.com

Live Music Brunch

This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Be the first to leave your review of this event ». Enjoy 90's-00's classics provided by London based 3 piece band. Whilst indulging in our delicious brunch menu alongside our famous cocktails and craft beer.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Gig Guide

With the heat forecast for this weekend, you might want to cool off in some of these venues and check out some great live local music. Here is all of the great live music you can check out this weekend in Texarkana. Whiskey River Country has a weekend full of...
Musiclaketravis.com

Live Music with Chase Gassaway!

Chase is back! You might have missed him last time but you’re not gonna wanna make that mistake twice. Chase is a talent like no other and we’re super excited to have him back out on the lawn again. Grab a beer and a chair and get ready to relax!
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Live Music at the Bethesda Streetery

Join the Bethesda Urban Partnership for live music every Friday night from 6-8pm through September 24. The concerts will take place at the corner of Cordell and Norfolk Avenues within the Streetery. Tables and chairs are available at the Bethesda Streetery on a first come, first served basis. Schedule. June...
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Editorial: Welcome back to live music

"Words when spoken out loud for the sake of performance are music. They have rhythm and pitch and timbre and volume. These are the properties of music and music has the ability to find us and move us and lift us up in ways that literal meaning can't." - President Jed Bartlet in the television drama The West Wing.
MusicIslands Sounder

2021 Chamber Music Festival is live and live-streamed

Submitted by the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival. Clarinet! Horn! Bassoon! Double Bass! Return of the Montrose Trio! Kostov & Valkov! And of course, plenty of violins, violas, cellos and piano … Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival’s 24th Season is shaping up to be wonderful two-plus weeks of amazing music and musicians.
Asheville, NCashevillefm.org

Asheville FM Live Music Sessions – Krave Amiko

Asheville FM Live Music Sessions – Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. AshevilleFM, Bhramari Brewing Company and the Orange Peel / Pulp have teamed up to provide you this live performance…. just hit play on the audio track below…. Special thanks to our volunteer audio engineers Dave Baker and Bruce Swan for...
Timber Lake, SDtimberlakesouthdakota.com

Live music, more set for June 30 event

Not everything happens on the weekends. Timber Lake is planning a special downtown event for Wednesday, June 30. Live music and a book signing by Eliza Blue, the grand opening of The Junction/ Grounded Coffee and Gifts, and Kids’ Night at the Museum are on tap. See more on page 16.
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Live Music at The Red Barn

Frankfort’s Red Barn Summer Theatre has opened a new picnic area this summer. Partnering with Blackhawk Winery of Sheridan, the Barn’s new outdoor area is now serving beer and wine on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, local musicians have been invited to perform on the lawn prior to the stage performances. As the first production of this year, “Who’s In Bed With The Butler,” continues its successful run, two musicians will entertain audiences this week on the beautiful grounds of the theatre.
Musicpcdn.co

Live music opening at farmers’ mart

For area residents, the Mount Airy Farmers’ Market isn’t just a place to seek out fresh homegrown produce and locally sourced food and craft items. Now, it’s also a place to catch a little Friday morning entertainment. The market — open in Mount Airy each Friday from 9 a.m. until...
Musictheconcordinsider.com

Live music picks up with outdoor shows

Craig Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Andrew North and the Rangers at Penuche’s Ale House at 7:30 p.m. DJ Zadzi at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m. Slow Voltage & Stoned Wasp at Area 23 at 7:23...
Huntsville, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Huntsville concerts 2021: 25 live music picks

This is the year between nothing and everything. In 2020, Huntsville, like pretty much everywhere else on Earth, was largely devoid of touring-level live music. In 2022, a new state-of-the-art amphitheater is expected to be open here, filling a void in the city’s venue mix, and theoretically attracting tours that would’ve skipped over Huntsville in years past, similar to the effect the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall has imparted, but on much larger scale shows. (Around 8,000 capacity for the amph, compared to the 1,500-ish cap music hall.)
MusicJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Live music resurrected in Victor

Music on Main might feel a bit different this year, with beer forced into cans rather than the open vessels of festivalgoers’ choosing, but the bands are back and the thrill of live music will once again grace the main drag in Victor. “Live music is so important for people’s...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Living and Making Music Together: Concert and Conversation

Living and Making Music Together: A Concert and Conversation with Josepha Fath and William Harvey. Friday, June 25, 2021 at 5:30pm (PDT) This program will explore the dynamics of living and making music together during times of pandemic-induced social distancing and isolation. CMC faculty Josepha Fath (violin) and her husband William Harvey (trumpet) will present a concert from their home, accompanied by a live conversation about their experiences and Q&A session.