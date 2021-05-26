Overwatch 2’s Bastion Potentially Gets Major Buff to Sentry Mode & More
Overwatch 2 is getting some very controversial changes, but it’s also giving heroes major buffs, like Bastion. Sure, there are a lot of pros that are likely very angry about the 5v5 change. We don’t blame them, either. But there are some positives for fans of the game on a more casual level, like complete reworks! When Overwatch 2 hits our PCs and consoles, we can look forward to sweeping changes to characters like Bastion. This came courtesy of an AMA on Reddit by Overwatch’s Lead Hero Designer, Geoff Goodman.www.esportstalk.com