Latest On Evgeny Kuznetsov’s Future In Washington

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months now, there have been whispers that the Washington Capitals are “running out of patience” with forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, and when GM Brian MacLellan spoke to the media today he certainly didn’t douse the flames of speculation. As Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press tweets, MacLellan indicated that is open to trading anyone (save for Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom) this offseason if it makes the team better. When asked specifically about Kuznetsov, he expressed some of that lack of patience:

www.prohockeyrumors.com
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Remains unavailable Tuesday

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will not be in the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Kuznetsov will miss his fifth straight game after being placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Prior to his absence, the 28-year-old center was rolling with eight points in his previous seven contests, including a trio of power-play assists. The team hasn't provided an update on Kuznetsov's timeline, so it's unclear if he will be ready for the start of the postseason but if he does play, it will almost certainly be in a first-line role with Alex Ovechkin, making him an elite fantasy target.
NHLNBC Sports

Samsonov available, no timetable for Kuzy's return

The Capitals’ win Saturday is proving to be more important by the day. Simply, to take a 1-0 lead over the Bruins with backup goalie Craig Anderson in net with a Capitals team that played well in front of him was a massive positive to take into Game 2. But the second reason is that, absent center Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals gave themselves a bit of breathing room in what’s sure to be a long and draining series.
NHLFrederick News-Post

Samsonov, Kuznetsov back on the ice, but Caps have no timetable for their return to games

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov practiced at the Capitals’ practice facility on Sunday, marking the first time either Russian has been on the ice for almost two weeks. Both players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list on May 4, one day after both missed the previous game in New York because of disciplinary reasons.
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't play in Game 1

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss Game 1 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kusznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov remain in the protocols and will both miss Washington's postseason opener as a result. They'll hope to clear the protocols in time for Monday's Game 2. Lars Eller is expected to center the second line in Kuznetsov's absence, though T.J. Oshie (lower body) is also an option to slide over from the wing if he suits up.
NHLNBC Washington

Capitals' John Carlson, T.J. Oshie Progressing, Evgeny Kuznetsov Still Out

Capitals' Carlson, Oshie progressing, Kuznetsov still out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals defenseman John Carlson and right winger T.J. Oshie were on the ice Thursday in a sign both are progressing toward a return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: On ice before optional practice

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice ahead of the team's optional practice Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Per head coach Peter Laviolette, Kuznetsov remains "not available for a few more days" but is allowed to work out with the team per league rules. That would suggest the Russian center won't play Game 2 on Monday against Boston, but further clarification should be provided on that front closer to puck drop.
NHLNBC Sports

No Kuznetsov, Samsonov for Capitals vs. Bruins in Game 1

It took until just before puck drop, but we now know that the Capitals won’t have Ilya Samsonov or Evgeny Kuznetsov in the lineup vs. the Bruins in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series. On the other hand, the Capitals will roll out T.J. Oshie, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury.
NHLWashington Post

Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov remains on covid list; Ilya Samsonov is off, doesn’t dress for Game 1

The coronavirus issues that tracked the Washington Capitals throughout the season followed them into the first round of the playoffs, with center Evgeny Kuznetsov remaining on the NHL’s covid-19 list for Saturday’s opener against the Boston Bruins. Goalie Ilya Samsonov, who started 18 games during the regular season, was removed from the list but didn’t dress for Game 1.
NHLNBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Bruins

The Capitals didn't nab the top seed in the East Division but they did finish high enough in the standings to earn home-ice advantage for their opening series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their opponent? The Boston Bruins, who were 4-2-2 in a chippy eight-game season series with Washington, which won one game in OT and another in the shootout.
NHLNHL

Carlson to play for Capitals against Bruins in Game 1 of playoffs

ARLINGTON, Va. -- John Carlson said he will be ready to play for the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7:15 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS) after the defenseman missed the final two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury.
NHLchatsports.com

As Caps’ Expectations Rise, Kuznetsov Aims to Respond

With Alex Ovechkin free agency talks likely put to rest, the Washington Capitals’ attention shifts toward another member of the team’s current core: Evgeny Kuznetsov. As the Expansion Draft looms with the Seattle Kraken looking to make a splash, general manager Brian MacLellan has decisions to make, and a lot of it appears to revolve around the Russian center.
NHLPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Should the Flyers be in Hot Pursuit of Evgeny Kuznetsov?

With the elimination of the Washington Capitals in 5 games at the hands of the Boston Bruins, the rumors of the Capitals wanting to move on from star forward Evgeny Kuznetsov have intensified over the last couple of days. It’s no secret that Capitals management has had their fill of Kuznetsov’s so called “off-ice antics”. He was recently disciplined and kept out of the lineup at seasons end for not following the team’s COVID protocol. As a result, many members of the media, including TSN’s Pierre LeBrun have said that something may be in the works:
NHLWashington Post

The old Evgeny Kuznetsov was exhilarating. The new one is exasperating.

Here’s where we are with Evgeny Kuznetsov as the Washington Capitals make their tee times rather than their playoff plans: He is worth leaving unprotected in the upcoming NHL expansion draft. Dare the Seattle Kraken to take the $7.8 million average annual value of his contract for the next four years. What kind of player would the Kraken be getting? Who the heck knows?
NHLThe Ringer

The 16 People to Watch for in the 2021 NHL Playoffs

When the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals drop the puck this Saturday, it will mark the beginning of an unusual NHL postseason. Four teams in each of the four (temporary) divisions will battle for the Stanley Cup, and they’ll start off playing against one another—a fitting culmination to a pandemic-compressed season that’s been full of heated intra-conference play. The nuances of this year’s format mean that some of the potential Stanley Cup matchups are almost too beautiful to dare to dream of—Toronto could play Boston in the Final? Nathan MacKinnon could go up against Connor McDavid?! But someone has to get there first.
NHLWTOP

Evgeny Kuznetsov expects to still be with Caps for the 2021-22 season

Kuznetsov expects to still be with Caps for the 2021-22 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There is plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Evgeny Kuznetsov in Washington. He, however, is not buying it. In an end-of-season press conference, Kuznetsov was asked if he believed he would be...
NHLNHL

Kuznetsov trade among possibilities Capitals could consider

Center needs to be more consistent or GM says 'we'd have to make some other decisions'. Evgeny Kuznetsov's future with the Washington Capitals could be in question. General manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday that the center's inconsistent play since the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 has him considering all options about Kuznetsov.
NHLJapers' Rink

The Narrative: COVID-92, King’s Pawn Game and That Was Close

1. COVID-92 Big news from out at yesterday’s optional skate... Your disbelief is fair, but there’s video evidence:. The Caps did recall Zach Fucale on Sunday, so expect Pheonix Copley to back up Craig Anderson tonight, assuming that Vitek Vanecek is unavailable (which seems a safe assumption):. What happens beyond...
NBANBC Washington

Ron Rivera, Evgeny Kuznetsov Among DC Sports Figures at Wizards' Game 4

Rivera, Kuznetsov among DC sports figures at Wizards’ Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards hosted the 76ers at Capital One Arena on Monday night for Game 4 of their first-round series, looking to stave off elimination after Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead. NBC Sports. With nearly...