LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Single game tickets for the Golden Knights first round playoff series go on sale at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The team says availability is extremely limited. The Golden Knights are still waiting to find out who they will play in the first round. If the Avalanche beat the Kings tonight, Vegas will open with Minnesota as the second seed in the Honda West Division. If the Avalanche lose, the Golden Knights will win the west and open the post season with St. Louis. The players say they will be watching.