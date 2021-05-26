JP Twitter Rages: “You’ll Kill Everyone for the Olympics?!”
Articles on Unseen Japan may contain affiliate links from which we earn a commission if you make a purchase. With the postponed and widely dreaded Tokyo 2020 Summer Games due to begin in less than two months, frustrations and fears have reached a fever pitch on the Japan side of Twitter. Though it has been well documented at this point that over 70% of the Japanese public does not want the Games to commence, the IOC insists that they must.