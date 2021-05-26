New Era pulls MLB cap from website after Twitter backlash over “clip art and area code”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – New Era’s new line of “local market” baseball caps will scratch MLB fans with their hats on their heads. Launched on Tuesday, the line is clearly to celebrate the city where all 30 MLB teams play, with each cap next to an image that is arguably associated with the area code (or some). The team’s logo is prominently drawn on. However, after a backlash on social media, Newera seems to have completely removed the cap from its website.

New York City, NYESPN

New Era apologizes, pulls caps mocked on social media

NEW YORK --  New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs. New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to...
ApparelBuffalo News

How social media backlash ended an entire line of New Era Cap Co. hats

If you want an honest opinion, go to Twitter. Just ask New Era Cap Co., whose latest Major League Baseball headwear designs were so thoroughly mocked online that the company pulled the collection from the web. The hats bore images of landmarks, area codes and popular foods from each team’s...
MLBNBC Sports

New Era's ‘local market’ MLB cap series falls flat

MLB’s newest line of officially licensed caps was released by New Era on Tuesday, giving fans their first look at the “Local Market” series that was designed to encapsulate each team’s home city using related icons and symbols. Instead, well, New Era did this. The Nationals’ version of the cap...
BaseballYardbarker

These area code ballcaps from New Era are.....something

You...forgot a few area codes here. New Era has unveiled new area code hats to recognize each home city with symbols to represent that city. The Royals cap is a bit....confusing? Okay, a saxophone, because you know, jazz. Then we have all the area codes in Kansas, including cities several hours away near the Colorado border. But where is 816? You know, the area code the stadium sits in? Where are any of the Missouri area codes? At first I thought, “okay maybe this is just a Kansas hat, and Missouri gets its own cap.” But no, this is the cap with Kansas area codes and.....a map of Missouri? With the Kansas City city flag. And a pig. And the saxophone. I kinda wish the pig was playing the saxophone. There is a lot going on here. And I have so many questions. Like how. And why. And how. And dear god, why? Fans seemed to love it. And they are not only popular in Kansas City, but all over baseball. Anyway, you can buy them here for the low price of $40. Hope to see you at the next homestand.
MLBbardown.com

Josh Donaldson marks milestone with MLB's 2 millionth run

If anyone were to hit a milestone quite like this, then of course it had to be the Bringer of Rain himself, Josh Donaldson. On Saturday afternoon, Donaldson scored for the Minnesota Twins to mark a league milestone of 2 million runs in MLB history, per The Elias Sports Bureau.
InternetUbergizmo

Twitter Working On Facebook-Like Reactions For Tweets

A while ago, Facebook introduced reactions. These reactions allowed users to express themselves on posts without actually writing anything, so for example you could use the laughing expression for a post you find funny, a heart/love reaction, an angry reaction, and so on. Now it looks like Twitter could be...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Sunday BP: Logan Webb is here for the rivalry

Programming note: No recap today. Logan Webb got his first real taste of the San Francisco Giants rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Prior to his start, Webb had never faced the Dodgers in LA, with fans in the stands. There were certainly fans in the stands on...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer ‘Pissed’ By Losing Stretch

When Trevor Bauer sat alongside Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts during an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium, he highlighted an opportunity to contend for a World Series title as a key reason to signing. “I want to be a member of...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Report: MLB pitcher limits to finally debut in 2022

Major League Baseball's delayed plan to limit rosters to 13 pitchers finally will be instituted in 2022, USA Today reported. The pitcher restriction was supposed to be put in place for the 2020 season but was put on hold when play resumed last season after the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was again waived this season as the 162-game season was reinstated following the 60-game regular season from last year.
NHLchatsports.com

Monday Caps Clips: Suddenly, Summer

Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s season-ending loss. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom/Ovechkin), NHL, AP, WaPo, WashTimes, PHT, NBCS Boston, NoVa Caps (and again), SCoC]. The season is over. But questions remain, and changes may need to be made. [WaPo, RMNB, Caps Outsider]. And while the series as a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mauricio Dubón trolls Trevor Bauer after smashing HR against Dodgers (Video)

San Francisco Giants shortstop Mauricio Dubón just owned Trevor Bauer after blasting a homer off of Clayton Kershaw. Who would have thought that Mauricio Dubón would be the man of the hour in the showdown between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. That’s exactly the case after he sent quite the message to LA and controversial hurler Trevor Bauer.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Trevor Bauer calls Dubòn, Tatis 'fools,' proposes 'BMF' belt-like idea to steal celebrations

Trevor Bauer is all for more celebrating and entertainment in baseball, but he says players are doing it all wrong. Following the Dodgers’ 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday — in which Giants shortstop Mauricio Dubòn trolled Bauer with the sword celebration on a home run — the right-hander fired back on Twitter, although it appeared to be more in jest than starting a serious beef.