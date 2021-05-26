New Era pulls MLB cap from website after Twitter backlash over “clip art and area code”
(NEXSTAR) – New Era's new line of "local market" baseball caps will scratch MLB fans with their hats on their heads. Launched on Tuesday, the line is clearly to celebrate the city where all 30 MLB teams play, with each cap next to an image that is arguably associated with the area code (or some). The team's logo is prominently drawn on. However, after a backlash on social media, Newera seems to have completely removed the cap from its website.