Brock Purdy will enter the 2021 season as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. Purdy has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 over the last three seasons and will enter the fall with 35 games of experience and nearly 9,000 passing yards to his name. But where exactly the signal caller ranks among the elite of the elite in college football is up for some debate. Is Purdy a top-five quarterback in the country? A top 10 quarterback? Or is he a top-15 signal caller?