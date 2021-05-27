VIRTUAL :: Amharic Webinar About the COVID Vaccine

The quickest way to get to vax from Crown Heights is to take the No. 4 or No. 5 train straight to Grand Central. You don’t have to transfer at Atlantic Ave-Barclays like you do getting to the America office near the Diamond District, where jittery men wearing diamonds stand in front of diamond stores to sell passersby diamonds. And where, in making the transfer, you go by a guy slouched on the floor against the wall. Every day he’s there, soiled gray shirt, unshaven, a cartoon-thief-tiptoeing-with-a-money-bag kind of unshaven, who just as you’re about to take the steps down to the B train, bays in a dismal voice, Can anyone help me?I’m hungry, can you please help me get something to eat? He directs his voice straight at you as you go by him, demanding your attention. The same tone, same register, day after day.