VIRTUAL :: Amharic Webinar About the COVID Vaccine
Title:VIRTUAL :: Amharic Webinar About the COVID Vaccine. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria are hosting "Facts About the COVID-19 Vaccine," an informative webinar for Amharic language speakers. Discussion points include how the vaccine was developed, the vaccine’s effectiveness, common side effects and the stand of religious institutions regarding the vaccine.apps.alexandriava.gov