Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Latest activity

Nintendo Enthusiast
 16 days ago

Jaimie Ditchfield posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. The Pokémon Company has confirmed the release date for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the highly anticipated remakes... A. Andrew Rockett posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just got its first patch...

forum.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild West#Gaming#Release Date#E3#The Pok Mon Company#Ocellus Studio#Sonic Central#Front Page Articles#Fp#Mario Kart 8#Partnerships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Former Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei staff announce Monark for Nintendo Switch

We now know what former Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei staff at the new video game development studio, Lancarse, have been working on as of late. The new RPG is titled Monark and it is described by the developers as a “new school RPG” and it is scheduled to be released on 14th October in Japan on PlayStation consoles and Switch. The debut trailer for Monark will be available to watch tomorrow, 10th June. Here’s more details from an article in today’s Weekly Famitsu via Gematsu.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Miitopia Nintendo Switch Review

First released on the 3DS a few years back, Miitopia was one of the games I would have never predicted would be ported over to Switch. Especially as Miis are all but absent from the new Nintendo console, aside from the odd title like Mario Kart or Smash Bros. However, I’m glad it made the leap personally, as it’s a really interesting experience.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Enjoy 3 games from the NINJA GAIDEN series in this one title. Each title is still just as fun as you remember while providing the same high speed action of the original releases. Look forward to heated battles with fearsome opponents!. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, 4 other characters, Ayane,...
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

E3 2021 Nintendo Switch Predictions

E3 2021 is coming up, and quickly. The show kicks off on June 12 and will run through June 15. Nintendo will have their presentation on the last day, June 15, at 9am PT/12pm ET. It will be a 40-minute presentation and Nintendo promises to show off what they have in store for us in the second half of 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. While there are a lot of rumors swirling around, we have our own thoughts on potential announcements that will take place during their presentation. Nintendo always has a few surprises up their sleeves, and with Zelda’s 35th anniversary taking place this year, it’s finally time for them to commemorate it. And they will. Here are our E3 2021 Nintendo Switch predictions.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s bombastic bundle of games from their fan-favorite series, Ninja Gaiden. The collection comes included with three of their most marketable games and remastered versions of the originals, namely Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.
Video GamesGematsu

Famitsu Sales: 5/31/21 – 6/6/21

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of May 31, 2021 to June 6, 2021. Wing of Darkness for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power for Switch were last week’s only new retail releases, but neither charted in the top 10 sales.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Nintendo Download for 6/10/21

I know last week’s Download was a bit short. But the Nintendo Download for 6/10/21 makes up for it. Not only are there several featured titles, there’s an event, sales and the usual digital entertainment. So let’s start with a truly unique Nintendo exclusive that everybody is talking about. Time...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

The First Nintendo Direct Is Like A Bizarre Time Capsule

The Nintendo Direct has become a key part of Nintendo’s marketing strategy: a bitesize digital showcase advertising a smorgasbord of content coming to the big red brand’s fleet of consoles in the near future. We’re a few days away from the next one taking place at E3 2021 on June 15th, which looks set to offer another 40 minutes of bombastic announcements and more than just a smidge of disappointment for those fans who let expectations run away from them. An F-Zero GX port probably isn’t happening, is it?
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Bandai Namco Entertainment Reveals E3 2021 Schedule

Game company Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially revealed its schedule for upcoming E3 2021 event. The official Twitter account of Electronic Entertainment Expo has revealed the full schedule of its upcoming 2021 event and that included Bandai Namco Entertainment. It showed that it will have its showcase on Tuesday, June 15 at 2:25 PM PT.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sword & Shield — Evolving Skies Pokémon TCG expansion out in August

The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield — Evolving Skies as the next Pokémon TCG expansion with a release date of Aug. 27, 2021. It will place the focus on Eevee evolutions and dragons. More specifically, Eevee evolutions will appear in Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX form, and Single Strike Flareon VMAX, Rapid Strike Vaporeon VMAX, Rapid Strike Sylveon VMAX and Single Strike Umbreon VMAX will all have Battle Styles. Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX will also premiere in Pokémon TCG with Sword & Shield — Evolving Skies.
Video GamesGamespot

E3 2021 Schedule: Ubisoft Forward, Xbox/Bethesda, Square Enix, And More

E3 2021 won't look like past E3 events, as large gatherings are still not too common for industry events in the United States yet. Rather than host a large, in-person event like we've seen every other year except 2020, the ESA has chosen to host a digital show featuring a number of development and publishing partners. This will give everyone the chance to see trailers and announcements online while also giving companies the freedom to run events their own way. GameSpot is also participating in the gaming frenzy this June as an official E3 partner and the return of Play For All, which includes supporting AbleGamers.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Elden Ring Game's Trailer Reveals Gameplay, January 21 Launch

The Summer Game Fest kickoff stream unveiled a new gameplay trailer for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring action RPG on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's January 21, 2022 release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The Golden Order...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Deluxe Edition Detailed

We’ve known about the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for a bit now. However, Game Director Kazuyuki Yamai has a special message today regarding the game’s Deluxe Edition and its content. In the video above, Yamai-san dives into additional detail regarding the Deluxe Edition of Shin Megami Tensei...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

US: Nintendo eShop releases for 10th June

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Game Builder Garage – Have you ever dreamed of building your own video games? Game Builder Garage is a great place to start! Learn game design and programming step-by-step from lessons developed by the minds at Nintendo. You’ll get help from a cast of Nodon – creatures that live inside your Nintendo Switch system! They’re in charge of programming tasks like moving your character, pressing buttons and adding sound effects. With the helpful Nodon at hand, you’ll learn how to create a tag game, kart racer and alien blaster … and that’s just the beginning of your game-design journey! Exchange codes with friends who also have Game Builder Garage to share your games, or download their games, too, and study how they built their creations for more inspiration. Game Builder Garage will be available June 11.
Video GamesCollider

'Elden Ring' Gameplay Trailer Reveals Release Date as Pre-Orders Go Online

Summer Game Fest has brought us a brand-new trailer and a release date for Elden Ring, the long-anticipated action-RPG developed by FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The trailer reveals more about the world developed by Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, at the same time that pre-orders have gone live.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

E3 2021 LIVE: Schedule, Trailers, Announcements, Showcases & More

If there's one thing we can promise, it's that there will be plenty to talk about. Like a kid a Christmas we eagerly await the latest showing from our favourite publishers and developers. E3 2021 promises to be very different to previous years, we can only hope the all-digital nature of the show help things run smoothly.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Mario + Rabbids sequel reportedly set to be revealed at E3 2021

A Mario + Rabbids sequel could be unveiled at E3 2021, a new leak has claimed. The new leak comes by way of Reddit user PracticalBrush12, a storied leaker with a history of accurately leaking games before showcases a number of times. This time, the leaker "predicts" (for which he claims are legal reasons) that one game set to show up at E3 2021 this coming weekend is a sequel to Ubisoft's fantastic Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.