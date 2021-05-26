Britain can lead the world to a brighter future for humans and animals

Rob Brandford, Executive Director of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, discusses the challenge of human-elephant conflict and maps out the complex path to coexistence. Why did the elephant cross the road? It is a well-known joke, but surely the answer is to access food and water. Each day, an elephant can consume up to 150kg of food and some 200 litres of water. To meet their needs, Africa’s savanna elephants have evolved a fine-tuned survival strategy. For starters, they migrate: Their renowned memory means that individuals can recall seasonal feeding grounds hundreds of miles away, as well as how to reach them. They are equipped with tusks that can dig into dry riverbeds to expose underground water and strip bark from trees. Multitool trunks also fulfil a multitude of functions besides breathing, from conveying food and water to their mouths to communication and scent detection – even determining at a distance where rain has fallen.