Britain can lead the world to a brighter future for humans and animals

By Carla Owen, CEO
politicshome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery minute of every day, six animals – many we keep as pets including mice, dogs, cats, rabbits, primates and horses – are used in the UK for research. That’s over three million annually and many are subjected to painful experiments for little if any human benefit. 90% of new drugs...

#Animal Research#Animal Testing#Wild Animals#Uk#Live Animals#Human Diseases#Genetic Diseases#Scientific Research#Animal Free Research Uk#Home Office#Cabinet#British#Queen S Speech#Animal Free Methods#Human Clinical Trials#Animal Kind#Britain#Potential Treatments#Mice#Primates
