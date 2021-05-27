Cancel
VIRTUAL: Ad Hoc Scooter Task Force Meeting

 2021-05-27

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, this meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Sections 4-0.00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All members and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA.

