VIRTUAL: AAPI Heritage Town Hall: Anti-Asian Violence

alexandriava.gov
 2021-05-27

Title:VIRTUAL: AAPI Heritage Town Hall: Anti-Asian Violence. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. AAPI Heritage Month Town Hall - Contextualizing Anti-Asian Violence in the age of COVID. After registering you will receive an email containing information about joining the webinar. Panel Title:...

apps.alexandriava.gov
#Economics#Aapi Heritage Town Hall#Anti Asian#Aapi Heritage Month#Covid#Alexandria Campus
“It feels like we are on this high-speed carousel, being flung in circles, moving from one tragedy to the next and we can’t quite grasp onto our seat before we are focused on the next group of people who are hurting and suffering," Dominique Fung summarizes the perpetuating reality we've been experiencing, a realization that eventually led her towards co-curating a benefit auction Artists Against Anti-Asian Violence. Up on Artsy until June 30th, the project was realized in partnership with The Here & There Collective (THAT), and aside from raising funds for the two organizations working to secure a better future for the AAPI community, it aims to show solidarity against anti-Asian violence and xenophobia.
Join SFUSD district leaders and UCSF health experts as they share health and safety information and answer questions related to COVID-19 prevention and school reopening. Events will be available in multiple languages, with additional interpretation available upon request. Attendees can join all events via Zoom or watch the live stream on the SFUnified Facebook page.
Help PAEA Create a More Inclusive Culture and Safer Learning Environments. In the past year, PAEA has taken steps toward providing a safe space for students to share their stories, experiences, and feelings on the racism that continues to pervade the fabric of the country. Students offered important solutions for creating a more inclusive culture and safer learning environments. Students also expressed a deep desire to continue conversations and create opportunities for dialogue with their peers and program officials. In response, we want to continue to advance the conversation around PAEA’s efforts to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in PA education and workforce. The PAEA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Student Town Hall on Monday, July 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET will provide a platform and space for students to express their feelings and experiences to provide vision for how we move forward. Interested students can register for the town hall via Zoom. This event is a space specifically reserved for student discussion, and we ask that only PA students register for this conversation. We look forward to discussing your ideas on how to advance the profession.
GREENWICH — Seemingly everywhere Kimberly Fiorello looked this year, the Republican state representative says she saw evidence of “race-based thinking.”. At a virtual Town Hall on critical race theory, Fiorello said discussions of race and racism came up in legislation on topics from housing to health care during her first term in office. At the same time, Fiorello said she was hearing from constituents in Greenwich and Stamford who were concerned about what their children were learning in public schools. In both municipalities, tension over the alleged teaching of critical race theory has been simmering for months.
WESTPORT — More than 6,000 incidents of hate were reported last year against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, but while the issue of racism toward the AAPI community is in the spotlight, a recent program showed the issues actually date back centuries. Based on the city and the data source,...
They came to America from far away, escaping dangers most of us try not to think happen. Often, they came with nothing but their name and the clothes on their back. There is a word for those who would endure all that, refugee. Since this week is World Refugee Awareness Week, it’s the perfect time to learn more about their stories, lives, and contributions to America. World Refugee Day is on Saturday, June 19.
In celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, the Chinese Culture Connection Inc. hosted three unique events to celebrate the great contribution of Asian Americans in America. With the rising anti-Asian sentiments, we collaborated with Malden Reads to engage children to learn about race and prejudice through reading a book, “The Ugly Vegetable,” written and illustrated by well-known Chinese American author Grace Lin, at Coytemore Lea Park on May 23. Through the book, the kids discovered fun facts about growing vegetables while learning that even though all vegetables come in different colors, shapes, and sizes, they all have their unique flavor and nutritional values that we need.
