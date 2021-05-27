VIRTUAL: AAPI Heritage Town Hall: Anti-Asian Violence

Help PAEA Create a More Inclusive Culture and Safer Learning Environments. In the past year, PAEA has taken steps toward providing a safe space for students to share their stories, experiences, and feelings on the racism that continues to pervade the fabric of the country. Students offered important solutions for creating a more inclusive culture and safer learning environments. Students also expressed a deep desire to continue conversations and create opportunities for dialogue with their peers and program officials. In response, we want to continue to advance the conversation around PAEA’s efforts to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in PA education and workforce. The PAEA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Student Town Hall on Monday, July 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET will provide a platform and space for students to express their feelings and experiences to provide vision for how we move forward. Interested students can register for the town hall via Zoom. This event is a space specifically reserved for student discussion, and we ask that only PA students register for this conversation. We look forward to discussing your ideas on how to advance the profession.