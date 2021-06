Last month was a big one for Sunseeker as it announced no fewer than five new models for 2021, the most eye-catching of which is this all-new Sunseeker 90 Ocean. Destined to sit in the Poole yard’s Yacht range, the Sunseeker 90 Ocean is the first in a new generation of larger Sunseeker craft with interior volume and the connection of those on board to the water uppermost in mind.