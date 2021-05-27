Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Congressional candidate shares vision of better nation

By Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Democrat the Rev. Pamela Pinkney, 60, has joined the wide pool of candidates for the District 11 Congressional seat. Marcia Fudge vacated the seat earlier this year when President Joseph Biden appointed her to serve as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development in his administration. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set a special primary election date for Aug. 3. The general election is Nov. 2. District 11 includes parts of Summit and Cuyahoga counties, including Glenwillow, Orange Village, Pepper Pike and Woodmere.

