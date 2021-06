Duke Energy (1000 E Main St., Plainfield, Indiana 46168) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with work to rebuild approximately 1.7 miles of transmission line starting at structure 813-9363 at the corner of Chestnut Ridge Rd and E 50 N (38.88743, -85.860706) and ends at structure 813-9225 at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and E Walnut Street (38.798690, -85.843840), Jackson County, Indiana. Runoff from the project site will ultimately discharge to Vernon Fork Muscatatuck River and East Arm Bedel Ditch via tributaries and directly. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Brian Catt of Duke Energy.