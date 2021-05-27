Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ featuring county, to open locally

Observer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have taken more than a year but a major studio film — with scenes shot in Chautauqua County — is about to hit theaters. “A Quiet Place Part II” starring John Krasinski will open across the country this week, including at Lakewood Cinema 8 and Warren Mall Cinemas III. The film’s release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; its premiere was held in New York City on March 8, 2020, before being shelved for a wider release.

www.observertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
City
Lakewood, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Westfield, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#County Executive#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Part Ii#Movie Theaters#Home Movie#Lakewood Cinema 8#Dipson Theatres#The Associated Press#Ap#Paramount#Premiere#Public Showings#Private Showings#Film Crews#Barcelona Harbor#Night Scenes#Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Auburn, NYObserver

Area resident’s art part of ‘Made in NY’ exhibit

AUBURN — Audrey Dowling of Westfield will have her mixed media piece, “Transitioning,” featured as part of the Schweinfurth Art Center’s “Made in NY” exhibition. The exhibition opens June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44 percent of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit, and the 40th anniversary since the Schweinfurth opened its doors in 1981.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Dunkirk, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular WNY 4th Of July Parade Canceled Again

The COVID 19 pandemic may be seeing it's last days here in the United States soon. As more people get vaccinated and the good weather allows for more outdoor activities, there are still a few events that are facing cancellation. Fireworks will still take place over Chautauqua Lake!. According to...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Getting crafty in late May: Hub Crawl event showcases works, artists

Editor’s note: This is the second of a series. North Shore Arts Alliance works on behalf of artists in Chautauqua County. The organization is home to artists representing painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, wood, and mixed media. The organization’s signature event is the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Art Trail, though...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?