‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ featuring county, to open locally
It may have taken more than a year but a major studio film — with scenes shot in Chautauqua County — is about to hit theaters. "A Quiet Place Part II" starring John Krasinski will open across the country this week, including at Lakewood Cinema 8 and Warren Mall Cinemas III. The film's release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; its premiere was held in New York City on March 8, 2020, before being shelved for a wider release.