Chautauqua County fire investigators are probing the cause of a house fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Village of Fredonia. According to Fredonia Fire, crews responded to the scene at 89 Center Street shortly after 4:30 PM and received mutual aid from Dunkirk Fire. Fredonia Fire Lieutenant Tim Winters tells WDOE News that the fire began in a closet on the first floor of the home and extended to a stairway leading to the second floor. Winters says most of the fire damage occurred under the stairway, with some smoke and water damage also reported. There was nobody home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported. Four dogs were inside the building; one perished, while the other three were transported for treatment. The Red Cross is assisting one adult and three children living at the home.