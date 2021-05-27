‘Very disturbing’

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies located a Ripley man who was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities as a fugitive from justice. Deputies pulled over 29-year-old Jordan Pound who was operating an unregistered ATV on Route 430 in the town of Chautauqua around 9 pm Thursday evening. Besides the fugitive from justice charge, Pound was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an ATV on roadway. After processing, Pound was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail where he is currently being held as a fugitive from justice.