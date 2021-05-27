Patrick R. Damore
Patrick R. Damore, 90, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away Sunday May 23, 2021 at the Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday June 4, 2021 at St. Anthony's Church, (Corner of Cushing & Orchard Sts., Fredonia, NY) at 11 am. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation hours. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Please wear a face mask and maintain proper social distance. Capacity is limited. Dr. Damore's funeral Mass will be live streamed on his site on the Larson-Timko Funeral Home website, larsontimkofuneralhome.com. The live stream link will be available on Dr. Damore's site on Friday June 4, 2021 at 10:30 am with the funeral Mass commencing at 11 am. Any questions on the live streaming please call the funeral home at 716-679-9000. A complete obituary will be published in this weekend's edition of the Observer. Arrangements by David J. Dengler, LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home.