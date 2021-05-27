Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredonia, NY

Patrick R. Damore

Observer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick R. Damore, 90, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away Sunday May 23, 2021 at the Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday June 4, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Church, (Corner of Cushing & Orchard Sts., Fredonia, NY) at 11 am. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation hours. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Please wear a face mask and maintain proper social distance. Capacity is limited. Dr. Damore’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on his site on the Larson-Timko Funeral Home website, larsontimkofuneralhome.com. The live stream link will be available on Dr. Damore’s site on Friday June 4, 2021 at 10:30 am with the funeral Mass commencing at 11 am. Any questions on the live streaming please call the funeral home at 716-679-9000. A complete obituary will be published in this weekend’s edition of the Observer. Arrangements by David J. Dengler, LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home.

www.observertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Fredonia, NY
Obituaries
City
Fredonia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Christian Church#St Anthony S Church#Observer#Larson Timko Funeral Home#Christian Burial#Dr Damore#N Y#Arrangements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

“TEAM: The Dick Barton Story”

Auto Racing Film to be Shown on National Comedy Center Screens. “The wins and championships all say ‘Dick Barton’ next to them, but I was very fortunate to be part of a great race team.”. Those words by Dick Barton, the all-time winningest super late model driver at Stateline Speedway...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Dunkirk, NYchautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Students Raise Over $2,000 for Lakeshore Humane Society

The service learners of the State University of New York at Fredonia Section of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) recently developed and executed a virtual run/walk fundraiser for the Lakeshore Humane Society in Dunkirk. The project team raised over $2,000 for the society. ASQ is a worldwide professional organization, and the student section at SUNY Fredonia is housed in the School of Business. The Fredonia Section is affiliated with ASQ Section 0809 of Erie, Pennsylvania.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Foundation awards $119,091 in grants

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant awards from their 2021 Spring Community Benefit Grants Program. The program awards grants biannually to organizations seeking funds to improve and strengthen the northern Chautauqua County region. NCCF’s Board of Directors recently approved these grants, totaling $119,091 and benefitting the following 19 local organizations:
Westfield, NYPost-Journal

Briefly

The Marvin House will host Dan Stone, Jamestown arborist and parks manager, as its speaker for the May 20 membership luncheon/program. The luncheon, followed by the honored speaker, begins at noon. Stone’s presentation will include the legacy of the West Third Street oak trees and the future for the city’s west side entrance. Contact the Marvin House for reservations at 488-6206 or marrvinhouse@netsync.net. Cost is $17 for members of the Marvin House and $20 for non-members. The Marvin House follows all COVID-19 protocols. The Marvin House, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a meeting place for those engaged in literary, musical, educational, patriotic, scientific, or historical work.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Dog park clean up planned for Saturday

The Dunkirk Dog Park Committee is holding a park cleanup on Saturday at noon. Residents who wish to help are asked to join in. Pizza and drinks will be provided as well as gloves and bags. The committee asks if people can bring rakes and weed whackers as well if...
Fredonia, NYPost-Journal

Breakfast Benefits The Battle Within Foundation

FREDONIA — On Memorial Day weekend, in an effort to raise awareness of the hidden internal trauma and depression that many veterans return home from service with, the Brothers of Forest Lodge 166, and Dunkirk-Irondequoit Lodge 301 are putting on a breakfast to benefit The Battle Within Foundation. The breakfast...
Chautauqua County, NYthevillagerny.com

Honoring a Chautauqua County Ambassador

Kind souls are few and far between in this world. So when one comes along that leaves a lasting impact on a whole community, that soul should be remembered. Jim Roselle was one such soul. As a radio personality with WJTN (now better known as MediaOne) he interviewed both local and worldly individuals on The Jim Roselle Show for many years. He also participated in multiple charities and always showed love to the James Prendergast Library.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Mother holds event for suicide awareness

FORESTVILLE — When Joanne Hodkin lost her son, Seth Wolnik, to suicide in November, it brought her to the darkest point of her life. Now, six months later, she is trying to turn her personal tragedy into awareness, in the hopes of preventing any other parent from going through what she went through.
Fredonia, NYfredonia.edu

Fredonia 2021 graduates savor in-person Commencement 'stage walks’

Video to be released by university at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. It was staged in a different venue without packed crowds that the coronavirus had eliminated from in-person events everywhere, but that didn’t deter SUNY Fredonia from creating a memorable in-person Commencement experience to celebrate the achievements of members of the Class of 2021.